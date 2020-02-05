5 signs WWE is giving up on the Bobby Lashley-Lana-Rusev storyline

Where is WWE going with the storyline between Lana, Rusev and Bobby Lashley?

That's the question the WWE Universe has been asking themselves ever since Lana and Bobby Lashley appeared on stage kissing, but the company has arguably done nothing unique with it. Beyond all that, they almost seem to be trying to forget about the storyline entirely at this point.

WWE trying to get away from a storyline that has been a center piece on Raw for months is risky, but it kind of seems like a good thing at this point. If nothing else, it is at least a chance for all three Superstars to move on to something better and put this whole love triangle nonsense behind them.

With that being said, and WWE slowly chipping away at the remnants of the storyline between Lana, Rusev and Bobby Lashley, here are signs the company is moving away from this.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us why you think WWE is giving up on it.

#5 Negative feedback from WWE Universe

The WWE Universe doesn't seem to be into this storyline at all

It's no secret that Bobby Lashley and Lana's ongoing love storyline wasn't the most well received segment on WWE programming, but the company plowed on anyway. They even devoted the ending of the last Raw of the year to Lashley and Lana's wedding, which was supposed to be a big deal.

Unfortunately for the WWE, that seemed to be the tipping point for fans and they began coming out against this storyline in droves. Whether that be due to Lana's lackluster acting, Rusev always being booked to lose or Lashley really not contributing anything, the unanimous decision was that this didn't need to go on any longer.

In the end, it appears as if WWE is listening to the fans at this point in time and are no longer going to have this be a storyline going forward. Of course the company will still have to deal with the fall out of undoing their booking decisions, but at least they are starting to get away from it.

