5 signs that WWE SmackDown could have a secret authority figure 

Authority figures have dominated the WWE world over the past few decades, with CEOs, General Manager's Commissioners, and even Directors of Operations controlling each brand and the stars who are part of the roster.

There have been several gaps between employment where the McMahon family has had to step in to steady the ship on both SmackDown and RAW in the past. However, for the most part, there has always been a sense of authority on WWE TV.

Since WWE took general Managers out of commission, it has appeared that a new authority figure has risen through the ranks in Adam Pearce. He is just a WWE Producer that is yet to be given an official job title.

In recent months, Pearce has been calling the shots on both SmackDown and RAW, but there have been several hints that someone else could be pulling the strings behind the scenes. Could there be a mystery authority figure ready to unveil themselves on the blue brand?

#5 Who gave Adam Pearce the power to make official WWE decisions?

The decisions that are currently being made by Pearce are those of a General Manager, and, interestingly, WWE is yet to appoint a new one on SmackDown since Paige was let go.

Adam Pearce didn't seem to have much authority when working alongside Vince McMahon a few months ago. So, why has the WWE Producer been handed the power to make matches in recent months? Who is it that granted him this power?