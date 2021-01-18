5 signs WWE wants Goldberg versus Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37

The road to WrestleMania is upon us and while there are a lot of interesting questions for WWE to answer, one of the biggest is who will they tap to face Roman Reigns at the annual pay per view? With SmackDown not having a stockpile of main-event babyfaces, it seems like the company may have to bring in a legend to do the job.

While most fans were probably hoping for The Rock versus Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37, it doesn't seem like WWE is going towards this goal. In fact, with Goldberg returning to the squared circle, and him having history with Roman Reigns, it feels like a collision between the two is almost unavoidable.

With that being said and the Royal Rumble jumpstarting the road to WrestleMania 37, here are five signs WWE wants to do Roman Reigns versus Goldberg at this year's show. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and tell us who you think Roman Reigns will face.

#5. WWE bringing Goldberg back

Goldberg returning to WWE is a good sign that they want him to fight Goldberg.

Although others might be skeptical about Goldberg's road to WrestleMania 37, the fact alone that he has returned to WWE is a big deal. It also points to Goldberg being a critical part of WrestleMania 37, which means he will need a high-profile match in order to justify his presence at this year's show of shows.

If nothing else, Goldberg versus Roman Reigns is arguably the only match that could fit that high-profile billing, and nothing else would come close to it. The Fiend versus Goldberg would probably be in the same ball park, but it would bring back a lot of unfortunate memories.

Who controls the past controls the future.



Who controls the present controls the past. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) August 2, 2020

Having said that, and with Goldberg most likely sticking around for WrestleMania season, it seems like the 2 Superstars are on a collision course of sorts. If not, it would be a huge missed opportunity on the company's part, and could cost them arguably one of the biggest dream matches still out there.