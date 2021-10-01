5 singles opponents that Roman Reigns has never faced in WWE

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is arguably the most prominent superstar competing today. The Tribal Chief dominated Friday Night SmackDown since his return in August 2020.

The Head of The Table has remained undefeated in singles competition since 2019 and has held the Universal Championship for over 365 consecutive days. During this time, Reigns defeated the likes of John Cena, Edge, Daniel Bryan, Cesaro, Finn Balor, and Kevin Owens.

Reigns are currently scheduled to defend the Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel later this month. However, the Universal Champion is rapidly running out of potential opponents to face on Friday nights.

With the WWE Draft on the horizon, perhaps the annual roster shake-up could provide The Big Dog with several opponents that he has never faced off against before in singles competition.

Let's take a closer look at five singles opponents that Roman Reigns has never faced in WWE.

#5 WWE United States Champion Damian Priest

Damian Priest has achieved significant success since his main roster debut. Since making his debut at the Royal Rumble in January, The Archer of Infamy has featured on RAW.

Priest teamed up with rapper Bad Bunny for an impressive tag team victory over The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37. After defeating Sheamus for the United States Championship at SummerSlam, he won his first title on the main roster.

However, The Archer of Infamy has never faced off against Roman Reigns in a singles competition before.

Perhaps the upcoming WWE Draft could open the possibility for the Universal Champion and the United States Champion to square off for the first time in WWE.

