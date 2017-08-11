SKFabe- Hottest WWE News of the Week (August 11, 2017)

From a bitter war of words to the return of a demon, catch up on the latest updates.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 11 Aug 2017, 18:59 IST

What were the hottest stories this week?

Thank you for joining us again, as we journey through the world of sports entertainment and bring you the hottest updates of utmost importance to enhance your viewing experience. This was a comparatively tamer week, but it's never quiet in the world of WWE. We've compiled a list of 7 news stories that will help you stay up to date with the sports entertainment world. Without any further ado, we present the latest edition of SKFabe.

#1 Charlotte Flair's goof-up

Charlotte took on Lana in a match on SmackDown Live this week. While Flair managed to defeat Lana with very little effort, she was embarrassed during the match by a goof-up. When Lana was trying to flip Charlotte over, she accidentally pulled down the latter's tights, and those in the audience got a full view of The Queen's backside.

Charlotte really took this embarrassing situation in her stride as she appeared on 'What's the Tea', a parody show hosted by her fellow SmackDown Live Superstar Becky Lynch where she was asked to explain the matter. Charlotte Flair replied jokingly, saying that she wanted to give those in Toronto a good show.

What's the tea?! @charlottewwe A post shared by Rebecca Quin (@beckylynchwwe) on Aug 8, 2017 at 6:10pm PDT

That was not all, as Charlotte alluded to the situation on her own social media and sent out the following Tweet:

People will do anything to try to get the upper hand. ????????‍♀️????????????‍♀️???????? https://t.co/LmcHTgLZK0 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) August 9, 2017

It's great to see Charlotte Flair in such good spirits about what is a potentially mortifying situation. How ironic that this sort of thing happens the week after Eva Marie departed from the company forever.