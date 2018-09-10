Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Solid Ways To End The Undertaker's Career

Rimika Saini
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
5.39K   //    10 Sep 2018, 16:58 IST

This time t
The Phenom deserves to end his career on a high note

For almost three decades, WWE has been dominated by the spine-chilling supernatural disposition of the Undertaker, who will go down in history as the greatest of all time.

Widely regarded as the most accomplished performer to grace the WrestleMania stage, the Undertaker has competed against a variety of competitors and has delivered stellar bouts in the process.

The evolution of the Undertaker has been extraordinary and has been successful in depicting the career of this incredible supernatural character.

While his credibility is starting to diminish after he lost at WrestleMania to both Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns in awkward encounters that fell flat.

Since the Undertaker's days as a professional competitor between the ropes are becoming numbered, chances are that the curtain on his credible career could close soon.

With rumors of a potential contest with Shawn Michaels doing the rounds, the creative team could opt for a number of possibilities, if they are genuinely to end the Undertaker's career on a big note.

Here are the 5 solid ways to end the Undertaker's career

#1 Falling down to a heel John Cena in an incredible Career Vs. Career match

This needs to
This needs to be booked correctly

A significant proportion of the hardcore audience considers this bout as a dream encounter between two of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time.

While they have clashed at WrestleMania 34, and it did disappoint big time. Both the superstars were involved in a squash match which completely decimated John Cena's credibility as the Franchise player.

A superstar who was a regular headliner was falling down to the Phenom like a jobber, and it hindered the entire potential behind this feud.

Considering the way he lost, this could seriously bring some shift in the landscape of the company if WWE are indeed serious in ending the Undertaker's career on a high.

With both superstars representing the most pivotal years of the business, a shocking heel turn from John Cena at WrestleMania 35 could make this match into an iconic one.

Imaging John Cena using his cheap tricks to decimate the Undertaker's career because he knew he could have never defeated him without betraying his own self-esteem.

Since fans expected a conclusion like this with Roman Reigns, the company could follow this path with John Cena which will possibly make him the biggest heel in the company.




Rimika Saini
ANALYST
that which is empty, is inexhaustible.
