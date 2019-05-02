5 Spoilers You Need To Know From May 1st 2019 NXT Tapings

Last night's tapings were full of shocks, surprises and swerves

NXT returned to Full Sail University last night as the tapings for May got underway with a bang. After the recent call-ups as part of the Superstar Shake-up, there were a number of debutants who needed to make their presence known as well as storylines that needed to be wrapped up so that superstars could move up to the main roster with no pushback from developmental.

Whilst there were a number of interesting moments on last night's NXT show on the WWE Network, since Kushida made his debut against Kassius Ohno, over at Full Sail University the build up to NXT Takeover, which will now take place on June 1st, reached fever pitch as two matches were officially announced for the show whilst a number of others have been heavily hinted.

#5. New Face On Commentary

Beth Phoenix has joined the NXT announce team

Beth Phoenix has been a present face on WWE's main roster over the past few months having wrestled for the Women's Tag Team Championships back at WrestleMania in a losing effort when she teamed back up with Natalya to reform The Divas of Doom for the first time in more than seven years.

There have been rumors that Phoenix was looking to continue her in-ring work, but it appears that instead WWE have decided that the WWE Hall of Famer will now be doing her work from the commentary booth on NXT since it was announced at last night's tapings that The Glamazon would be replacing Percy Watson behind the desk moving forward.

Phoenix becomes the first woman to commentate on NXT since Renee Young back in 2013 and will now join Nigel McGuiness and Mauro Ranallo on a regular basis, calling the shots as part of the developmental brand.

Scoop #1: The Newest Member of NXT Commentary, Beth Phoenix pic.twitter.com/rTMIrbDk7Z — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) May 1, 2019

