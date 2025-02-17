5 stars Adam Pearce could sign to WWE RAW tonight

WWE Monday Night RAW will be airing later tonight on Netflix. The show is going to be a big one, as it will continue the Road to WrestleMania and build towards Elimination Chamber Toronto.

So far, a handful of matches have been confirmed for the show. This includes Raquel Rodriguez vs. Roxanne Perez, Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor, Penta vs. Pete Dunne, and much more. Adam Pearce has done a great job with the card.

For those unaware, Pearce is the Monday Night RAW General Manager. That means he is typically the person in charge of making major announcements, which includes matches. He can also announce major signings to the brand, and he might announce some tonight.

This article will take a look at five names Adam Pearce could bring to Monday Night RAW. This includes three names who were previously part of the company and are now free agents, plus two big names from NXT who suffered major losses recently.

Below are five stars Adam Pearce could sign to WWE RAW tonight.

#5. Aleister Black could return to WWE

Aleister Black is one of the most talented in-ring performers in the world. His spooky character and mixed martial arts style make for an incredibly interesting combination. He is a former WWE NXT Champion but was let go by Vince McMahon.

After being let go by WWE, Aleister became Malakai Black in All Elite Wrestling. Despite a promising start, the company never truly booked him as well as they should have and, at times, barely used the talented performer.

Now that Black is a free agent, he could return to World Wrestling Entertainment at any time. That could be as soon as tonight's Monday Night RAW. For example, Pearce could reveal his signing, and Aleister could proceed to show up and knock out Bron Breakker.

#4. Trick Williams could be called up

Trick Williams is an absurdly popular star currently on the WWE NXT brand. He started off as Carmelo Hayes' lackey but, over time, rose to prominence and is now a former NXT Champion and North American Champion.

The popular star competed at WWE NXT Vengeance Day this past Saturday. He went one-on-one with the controversial and often maligned Eddy Thorpe in a Strap Match. In a moment that shocked fans, Trick lost to the Native American performer.

That loss could mean Trick is being called up to the main roster. He was included in promotional material for the move to Netflix, so it would only make sense that Trick is called up to the red brand. Plus, it would give space between himself and Carmelo Hayes until they can work together down the line.

#3. Rusev & #2. Lana, the former couple could return

Rusev and Lana had quite the run in WWE. As a pair, Lana led Rusev to the United States Championship. They eventually split, twice even, with the second incident being horrible booking by Vince McMahon that saw Lana start an on-screen romance with Bobby Lashley.

Eventually, both stars were released. Rusev went to AEW and became Miro. Lana later joined him. Tony Khan didn't seem to know how to utilize Miro, however, and both would end up leaving the promotion.

Now that Rusev is a free agent, he could return to WWE alongside Lana. While they split up in real life, they are still great characters together and could put business first. The pair could be introduced by Pearce tonight with the goal of taking over Monday Night RAW. Who knows, Rusev could be a great opponent for Sami Zayn or CM Punk.

#1. Roxanne Perez is ready for the next level

Roxanne Perez is one of the brightest stars in the industry. She was given the nickname The Prodigy thanks to how quickly she picked up the business. At a young age, she is already a two-time NXT Champion and a one-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion.

Much like Trick Williams, The Prodigy suffered a tough loss at WWE NXT Vengeance Day. She was in the main event, which was a Fatal 4-Way Match alongside Cora Jade, Bayley, and Giulia. In the end, The Beautiful Madness won out.

Perez's loss could pave the way for her move to the main roster. She has been appearing in the crowd anyway to continue her feud with Bayley. It would only make sense for her to be signed by Adam Pearce and officially join the roster full-time tonight, especially since she's competing on the show in a bout against Raquel Rodriguez anyway.

