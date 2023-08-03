5 stars who must win the WWE SummerSlam Battle Royal if not LA Knight 

This Saturday, WWE's annual summertime extravaganza, SummerSlam, is set to go down at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. While there are many top matches booked for the show, one contest that has the chance to deliver a shock result is the SummerSlam Battle Royal.

Although there is no stipulation or incentive added to the match as of now, the winner will seemingly see their championship aspirations increase. Currently, many fans would like to see LA Knight win the battle royal and see his rise in popularity continue.

While the 40-year-old is the hands-down favorite to win the matchup, there are still many other candidates who need the victory. Join us as we look at five WWE stars who must win the Battle Royal at the biggest party of the summer.

#5 - A win can lead to Chad Gable's first singles title

One WWE star that many fans feel has the potential to be a top singles performer is Chad Gable. So far in his career, the former Olympian has only captured tag team gold.

While his current alliance with Otis and Maxxine Dupri is highly entertaining, this past Monday on RAW, Gable showed in a matchup with dominant Intercontinental Champion Gunther that he is able to handle his business on his own.

Despite losing the match, the former RAW Tag Team Champion more than proved his worth against The Ring General. A win in the battle royal may lead to a rematch between the two stars.

#4 - Ilja Dragunov can make a statement on WWE's main roster

Over the years, many superstars from the company's third brand, NXT, have moved up to either RAW or SmackDown and failed to make an immediate impact.

A win in the battle royal has the potential to immediately propel any star into a top spot. One performer who is undoubtedly ready for the main roster is Ilja Dragunov. This past weekend, the 29-year-old failed to capture the NXT Championship at the Great American Bash, effectively ending his chance for the brand's top prize for quite some time.

If Dragunov debuts on the main roster at SummerSlam in the battle royal, his chance to capture his first singles title in over a year may present itself.

#3 - Can the Celtic Warrior win on the biggest stage?

Having been a part of World Wrestling Entertainment for over a decade, Sheamus has captured almost every championship available to him, as well as having also won the Royal Rumble match.

In recent years, however, the Irishman has struggled to return to his championship form. At Clash at the Castle 2022 and WrestleMania 39 this past April, Sheamus came inches away from winning the Intercontinental title for the first time in his career.

With a win at SummerSlam in the battle royal, Sheamus' journey back to winning a championship may become all the clearer.

#2 - Will Grayson Waller have something else to gloat about?

Since debuting on the company's main roster this past May as a result of the WWE Draft, brash loudmouth Grayson Waller has looked to strike a nerve with many of the fans as well as the superstars in the locker room.

From going toe-to-toe on the mic with John Cena at Money in the Bank last month to proving his worth in the ring with Edge on SmackDown and going back on forth on Twitter with The Rock, Waller has shown that he can more than handle himself against some of WWE's most iconic names.

The only thing missing from Grayson Waller's impressive run on the WWE main roster so far is a big win to back up his claims. This weekend in Detroit, the 33-year-old may finally silence many of his doubters by winning the battle royal.

#1 - Will The Nigerian Giant return to the ring and dominate the field?

A superstar that could easily wipe away the rest of the roster in the SummerSlam Battle Royal is Omos. The Giant has not competed in a televised WWE match since Backlash this past May in Puerto Rico. Since then, the former RAW Tag Team Champion has only been performing on house shows.

Despite his lack of years in the business, Omos' intimidating presence and determination to improve his skills in the ring have enabled him to work with some of the company's biggest names, such as Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, and AJ Styles.

While he got the win over Styles, Omos failed to beat Lashley and Lesnar. With his victory over his former mentor having taken place more than a year ago, a big win in the battle royal will remind many fans what he is capable of in the ring.

