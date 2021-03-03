5 Stars who wrestled just one match on WWE television 

WWE Superstars train for years before the biggest wrestling company signs them in the world. While many are able to have a lengthy career following their signing, this isn't always the case.

Over the years, there are several wrestlers who became forgettable to the WWE Universe since they were only able to compete in one match. Whilst there are only a handful of wrestlers who are part of this list, many other celebrities, guests, and even family members of WWE stars have also wrestled just one match in WWE.

The following list looks at just five stars who wrestled one match on WWE television, whether they were a contracted wrestler, a guest, or even a celebrity who was used as part of a storyline.

#5. Former WWE Superstar Cain Velasquez wrestled at Crown Jewel 2019

I’ve defeated @BrockLesnar before. That was business, now this is about family.

Business became personal. Ya le gané a @BrockLesnar. Eso fué negocio pero ahora...se trata de familia. @Turki_alalshikh #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/s3qU6jae5H — Cain Velasquez (@cainmma) October 14, 2019

When SmackDown made the move over to FOX back in 2019, WWE ensured that their fanbase was in for a huge surprise. As Rey Mysterio and Dominik continued their feud with Brock Lesnar, the storyline was that Cain Velasquez was Dominik's godfather and had good reason to come after The Beast Incarnate.

Of course, there was more to the story — Cain Velasquez and Brock Lesnar had crossed paths in UFC before and Velasquez is the reason why The Beast has a scar across his face.

Cain Velasquez dominating Brock Lesnar...



Now where have we seen that before? 👀 pic.twitter.com/YwWDJbNA93 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) October 5, 2019

Back at UFC 121 in 2010, Velasquez was able to defeat Lesnar by TKO in the first round when the two men collided for the UFC Heavyweight Championship, which was around the waist of Lesnar before the two men crossed paths.

Advertisement

It was a huge shock when Velasquez came to WWE, but it was obviously to set up a rematch between the two men inside a WWE ring. This match took place in Saudi Arabia as part of WWE Crown Jewel. But this time, the outcome was very different. Lesnar defeated him in 88 seconds at the pay-per-view.

WWE had plans to use Velasquez for other matches, but a knee injury meant he wasn't available for the Royal Rumble in 2020. Velasquez was then released from his contract in April later that year as part of COVID-19 budget cuts.