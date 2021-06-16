5 stars who could have wrestled their last match for WWE NXT at TakeOver: In Your House

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House this weekend saw an incredible array of talent competing in some fantastic match ups.

The show was main evented by an outstanding Fatal 5-Way NXT Championship match in which NXT Champion Karrion Kross successfully defended the title against NXT stalwarts Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne and Kyle O'Reilly.

TakeOver: In Your House also saw incredible matches such as LA Knight defeating Cameron Grimes to win the vacant Million Dollar Championship in a breathtaking ladder match.

As is the case after any NXT TakeOver event, many are now questioning which NXT talents will soon be headed to Monday Night RAW or Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE's return to touring in July is growing increasingly close. Therefore, the speculation as to which members of the NXT roster will soon move to WWE's main roster has certainly ramped up in recent weeks.

With that in mind, let's take a closer look at five stars who could have wrestled their last match for NXT at TakeOver: In Your House.

#5 Former WWE NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne

Pete Dunne debuted an England National football team inspired ring attire at NXT TakeOver: In Your House on Sunday night

Pete Dunne was one of the four challengers to Karrion Kross' NXT Championship throne this past weekend at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. Unfortunately for Dunne, The Bruiserweight wasn't able to prize the NXT Championship away from Kross.

In recent months, Pete Dunne has referred to himself as the "best wrestler in the world" during episodes of WWE NXT on USA Network. Dunne has achieved a significant amount during his tenure on both NXT UK and NXT.

The Bruiserweight was the second ever NXT United Kingdom Champion. Previously holding the record of the longest NXT United Kingdom Championship reign in WWE history. That was until it was surpassed by the current NXT United Kingdom Champion WALTER.

Dunne is also a former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion from his time teaming with Matt Riddle as part of the tag team known as The Bruiserweights. However, given that Pete Dunne is seemingly no longer in the WWE NXT Championship picture, one must question what is next for Pete Dunne in WWE NXT?

Dunne has been part of the black and gold brand since 2017. Perhaps now is the time for Dunne to finally move to Monday Night RAW or Friday Night SmackDown.

