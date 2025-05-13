5 Stars WWE shoved down our throats

WWE currently has so many top stars on its roster. Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton, Becky Lynch, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Jey Uso, for example, are some of the biggest names in the pro wrestling industry.

Given how big of stars these names are and their connection with the audience, it only makes sense that Triple H and company officials push them. That said, someone's push and overness don't always seem to match up.

There have been many occasions in the past where a wrestler has been pushed without the star being over enough to justify it. Worse yet, there have been times when names have been outright pushed down fans' throats despite many believing that the individual doesn't deserve the push they're receiving, or it just becomes exhausting at a certain point.

This article will take a look at five names who World Wrestling Entertainment has pushed down fans' throats. While this mostly applies to the Vince McMahon era, there are some names who are still being pushed in a similar manner.

#5. Roman Reigns was overpushed for a long time

Roman Reigns is perhaps the poster child for being overpushed. For almost a decade, Vince McMahon tried to push The Big Dog as a major singles star and face of the company that WWE needed at the time.

Unfortunately, it largely didn't work. Sure, Roman was indeed a top star, but he never clicked as the ace that all WWE fans could get behind. He was largely rejected despite constantly winning world titles and headlining WrestleMania.

Thankfully, things changed once he turned heel in 2020. Amusingly enough, Roman finally became the ace of the company once he stopped trying to be the babyface hero. Since then, he has spent the years as a true needle mover in World Wrestling Entertainment.

#4. Jinder Mahal's push never really worked

Jinder Mahal has done a lot in pro wrestling. He is a former world champion, 24/7 Champion, and United States Champion. He was also a member of 3MB, one of the more entertaining low-card stables of the era.

There were many solid reasons beyond pushing Jinder. He has a charismatic personality and an incredible look. When it comes to looking like a pro wrestler, few can compare to Jinder's incredible physique. WWE was also trying to further break into the Indian market, which was also taken into consideration.

That said, his pushes never really worked. Jinder wasn't known for having champion-level matches, and while he got heat from the crowd, it wasn't really at a main event level either. His pushes essentially all failed, and the company's constant attempts to try again and again caused fans to become disgruntled.

#3. Charlotte Flair has remained a focal point essentially since debuting

Charlotte Flair is one of the most talented female stars in WWE history. She is also one of the most decorated, as Flair is a 14-time world champion, a two-time NXT Women's Champion, and a former Women's Tag Team Champion.

The issue with Flair is not her talent. She has charisma, personality, aura, and can deliver in the ring. In this instance, she is just such a constant presence at the top of the card that fans have become exhausted. Charlotte doesn't always need to be involved in the title picture.

Even now, this issue persists. Charlotte returned and immediately won the Royal Rumble Match and was in a world title bout at WrestleMania. She needs a break from the title picture and main event scene.

#2. Goldberg's WWE push derailed others

Goldberg was one of the biggest stars in World Championship Wrestling. Not only did he hold the world title and United States Title, but the future WWE Hall of Famer went on an insane winning streak that saw him take out almost everybody in the company.

Da Man's WWE push might not have been as dominant as his push in WCW, but in some ways, it was more destructive. Since returning to World Wrestling Entertainment almost a decade ago, he has derailed several pushes.

Kevin Owens never recovered after losing the world title to Goldberg in seconds. The Fiend was also badly hurt by the WCW legend's push. This isn't Da Man's fault, for the insistence to push him down people's throats was just not good.

#1. Nia Jax was pushed before she was ready

Nia Jax has been incredibly successful. She is a former Women's Tag Team Champion, RAW Women's Champion, and WWE Women's Champion. Nia is also the second-ever Queen of the Ring.

The powerful Jax has definitely been overpushed in WWE in the past. During her first run with the company, she was not at all ready for the main event spotlight she received, which included winning a world title at WrestleMania, for example.

While one can claim that she is still overpushed in this Triple H era, Nia Jax is a significantly better worker now than at any point in the past. She has had epic matches with Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and various others, proving she is worthy of a push. Whether the push is too much or not is up to the viewer, but she's delivering far better these days.

