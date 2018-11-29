×
5 Startling signs that prove Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton is a WrestleMania 35 feud

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.16K   //    29 Nov 2018, 23:19 IST

Rey Mysterio (left) and Randy Orton (third from left) are set for a long-term rivalry, and we examine how Dave Batista (second from left) fits into this WrestleMania 35 feud
Rey Mysterio (left) and Randy Orton (third from left) are set for a long-term rivalry, and we examine how Dave Batista (second from left) fits into this WrestleMania 35 feud

It was on last week's episode of SmackDown Live (November 20th, 2018), that Randy Orton brutalized Rey Mysterio with one of the most dangerous RKOs of all time, after which he proceeded to attack Mysterio's neck with a Steel Chair and then unmask "The Master of the 619".

Interestingly, throughout the week, Orton bragged about travelling with Mysterio's mask, and posted constant updates about it on his official Instagram account. However, "The Viper" didn't stop there though, as on this week's SmackDown Live episode (November 27th, 2018), Orton came down to the ring with Mysterio's mask, and cut a highly disrespectful promo against the legendary Luchador.

Now, I must mention that several fans, as well as experts, expected Orton to be booked against former Evolution teammate Dave Batista in a WrestleMania 35 feud, especially after the WWE's original plans of booking a Triple H vs. Batista rivalry failed due to Triple H's pectoral injury at the Super Show-Down event (October 6th, 2018).

However, since Batista and the WWE still haven't reached a deal despite several months of talks, the WWE has booked Orton to feud with another industry veteran, Rey Mysterio, on SmackDown Live. Well, Orton is a 13-time World Champion and he has to feud with someone, doesn't he?

Regardless, after several weeks of brutal attacks by Randy Orton on Rey Mysterio, today, we examine why the WWE could present Orton vs. Mysterio as a long-running feud which will end at WrestleMania 35. We also try to understand how the WWE could plan on swerving us by adding Dave Batista to this feud.

Warning: The video below which shows Orton's vicious attack on Mysterio from last week's SmackDown Live, contains color (blood). Kindly skip the video if you are not a fan of blood in pro-wrestling. The RKO takes place around the 0:50 minute mark of the video

#5 Randy Orton disrespecting Rey Mysterio's Luchador code

Rey Mysterio has always proudly represented his Luchador traditions in WWE, and he'd surely be looking to avenge his unmasking at the hands of Randy Orton
Rey Mysterio has always proudly represented his Luchador traditions in WWE, and he'd surely be looking to avenge his unmasking at the hands of Randy Orton

As noted above, Randy Orton has been carrying around Rey Mysterio's mask with him, ever since "The Viper" disrespectfully ripped it off on last week's SmackDown Live (November 20th, 2018).

For those fans who are relatively new to pro-wrestling, I'd like to note that the act of unmasking a Luchador is considered to be one of the most disrespectful things you can do to the Luchador.

Although Orton unmasking Mysterio is obviously a part of the WWE's storylines, it's very important for us to understand that such acts are taken very seriously in the world of professional wrestling, and when an "unmasking segment" like that takes place, it's a huge sign that a long-running rivalry between the unmasked Luchador and the person who unmasked him will take place in the days to come.

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
Martial artist and combat Lover from Goa, India. Can be reached at johnypayne121@gmail.com
