5 stats you need to know heading into WWE Crown Jewel 2022

WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place this Saturday, November 5. It is shaping up to be a cracker of a show with plenty of hyped matches on offer. It will be the eighth Saudi Arabian WWE event, and the company will undoubtedly try its best to make it great.

Between Roman Reigns locking horns with Logan Paul and Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley gearing up for war, we are incredibly jealous of those who have tickets to the show. They will be going to see history created and violence orchestrated.

Heading into the show, fans have already started making their predictions. What we have for you are some fun stats (yes, they can be interesting) that you should keep in mind before WWE Crown Jewel. So sit back and pay attention to these numbers that will surely raise your curiosity levels.

#5 On our list of stats you need to know heading into WWE Crown Jewel 2022: This will be the first time a six-man tag team match will be held in Saudi Arabia

This match will be creating some history

Throughout WWE's landings in Saudi Arabia, they have booked all kinds of matches. However, WWE Crown Jewel 2022 is the first time they will be hosting a six-man tag team match. Given how popular this kind of contest is, we are surprised to see this stat.

This means that The O.C. and The Judgment Day will be making a little piece of history come Saturday. They will be sure to make their match a memorable one. Given the tension between the two teams, we should see a chaotic and fun contest.

#4. The men's tag team titles have changed hands only once in Saudi Arabia

The Brawling Brutes will be taking on The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. They will do well to remember that history isn't on their side. Indeed, out of five tag team title matches, there has only been a title change in one of them.

As such, Ridge Holland and Butch are massive underdogs heading into WWE Crown Jewel. They will be taking on two men who have ruled the tag team division for ages. Should they manage to take a win under the Saudi Arabian lights, it will be a victory that comes with some defied odds.

#3. A Women's Championship has never changed hands in Saudi Arabia

Will Bayley be the Last Woman Standing?

If you thought The Brawling Brutes were on the wrong side of history, you'd be even more shocked to see Bayley's chances at WWE Crown Jewel. She is set to take on Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship, but her chances look extremely dire.

A damning stat against Bayley is that a women's championship has always been successfully defended on Saudi Arabian soil. As such, The Role Model will be eager to take a win and create history.

The two women are already doing it by contesting a Last Woman Standing Match. WWE booking a Bayley win at WWE Crown Jewel isn't the worst idea in the world.

#2. Bobby Lashley has never won a match in Saudi Arabia

No, we can't believe it either. Bobby Lashley actually has a 0% win rate at WWE's Saudi Arabian events. He has lost the Greatest Royal Rumble, a 10-man tag team match, a Gauntlet match, an Elimination Chamber match, and showdowns against Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman and Goldberg.

Lashley will be fighting Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel 2022, a man who is the last person anyone wants to face. It doesn't help that Lesnar has only lost one match in Saudi Arabia, and even that came thanks to some heavy interference.

As such, The All Mighty's chances don't look mighty at all. We'd be incredibly surprised if he managed to sneak a W against The Beast.

#1. Roman Reigns has only lost once in 2022

If Logan Paul thinks he can actually beat Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel, he is living in Cuckoo Land. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is dominance personified, as evidenced by his staggering win-loss record this year.

Indeed, Reigns has won every televised match he has been a part of this year except one. The only L he took came against arch-rival Seth Rollins at the 2022 Royal Rumble premium live event. There, The Tribal Chief refused to stop attacking The Visionary, getting himself disqualified in the process.

The Head of the Table has not even lost a tag team match this year, making him the undisputed king of WWE. To use Vince McMahon's words, as good as Paul is, he's got no chance in hell.

If Logan manages to win on Saturday, it will be the most shocking moment in recent WWE history, trailing only the likes of Goldberg squashing Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker's streak ending at WrestleMania XXX.

