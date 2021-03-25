5 stipulations WWE could add to the WrestleMania 37 Intercontinental Title match

The WWE Intercontinental Championship feud between Big E and Apollo Crews looks set to continue into WWE WrestleMania 37.

Despite The New Day member now defeating Crews on three separate occasions to retain the Intercontinental Championship, it would appear that the feud between the two SmackDown Superstars is far from over.

It’s over when I say it’s over. pic.twitter.com/kSq9fY8gJV — Apollo (@WWEApollo) March 22, 2021

Last weekend at WWE Fastlane, Big E once again defeated Apollo Crews to successfully defend the Intercontinental Championship. E reversed a pin attempt by Crews into a pinning combination of his own to win the match. However, once the match was over, Apollo once again viciously attacked the Intercontinental Champion.

While the match is yet to be confirmed, there is no doubt Big E wants revenge. Which could lead to Apollo Crews getting one more title shot, this time on the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Let's take a closer look at the five stipulations WWE could add to the potential WrestleMania 37 Intercontinental Title match.

#5 Apollo Crews vs Big E - Ladder Match (WWE Intercontinental Championship)

There have been several Intercontinental Championship Ladder Matches in WrestleMania history

Ladder matches and WrestleMania go hand in hand. The Show Of Shows has seen some of the greatest ladder matches in WWE history take place. The Hardy Boyz vs The Dudley Boyz vs Edge & Christian and the various Money in the Bank Ladder matches continue to be spoken about to this very day.

Advertisement

However, the WWE Intercontinental Championship has a good history with Ladder Matches at the Grandest Stage Of Them All. Arguably one of the greatest matches in WrestleMania history was a bout that had the prestigious title hanging in the balance.

At WrestleMania X, Razor Ramon defeated Shawn Michaels in the first-ever Ladder Match in WWE history to become the undisputed Intercontinental Champion.

Now THAT is what you call a Ladder Match. pic.twitter.com/If96wiR9dI — WWE (@WWE) March 18, 2019

WWE has had the title defended in multi-person ladder matches at WrestleMania 31 and 32 respectively.

The company could look to continue the tradition of having the Intercontinental Championship defended in a Ladder match at WrestleMania by adding the match stipulation to the inevitable Apollo Crews vs Big E showdown.

1 / 5 NEXT