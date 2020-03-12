5 Stipulations WWE could add to AJ Styles vs The Undertaker match at WrestleMania 36

Vinay Chhabria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

WWE should make this dream match a memorable

The dream match between AJ Styles and The Undertaker is on for WrestleMania 36 as the WWE Universe is all set to witness a clash between The Phenomenal One and The Phenom. This is the first time the Superstars will take on each other in a proper singles match, and this match deserved a stage as big as WrestleMania.

The two Superstars had a short match at WWE Super Showdown, where The Deadman defeated the former WWE Champion with just one chokeslam and won the prestigious Tuwaiq Trophy. Then at Elimination Chamber, The Undertaker cost Styles his match against Aleister Black.

Next week, AJ Styles and The Undertaker will take part in a contract signing segment make their WrestleMania 36 match official. WWE would try to make this bout even more special by adding a stipulation to it and here are the 5 possible stipulations for this match.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the article belong to the writer and doesn't necessarily represent Sportskeeda's stand.

#5 No Disqualification Match

AJ Styles would love to wrestle under No Disqualification rules

With his O.C. buddies, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson on AJ Styles' side, WWE could decide to stack up the odds against The Undertaker by making this match a No Disqualification one.

This would even allow both the veteran Superstars to use weapons in the match. Since The Deadman is not so agile in the ring as he once was, he can inflict more damage on his opponent without putting much effort if weapons are legal.

This could be a good option for WWE because The Undertaker recently took part in an Extreme Rules match which also featured Roman Reigns, Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre. Also, AJ Styles is an in-ring technician who can be backed to play his role to perfection meaning that this could be a classic bout.

1 / 5 NEXT