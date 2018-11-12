5 stories that prove Vince McMahon has a kind heart

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.34K // 12 Nov 2018, 14:16 IST

In 1997, commentator Vince McMahon stepped away from the desk, revealing himself as the actual owner of the company.

Since that fateful moment, Vince McMahon has transformed into Mr. McMahon, the evil billionaire who always gets what he wants, and refuses to let anyone stand in his way.

From Stone Cold to Hulk Hogan, to even the Undertaker, Mr. McMahon has been ruthless in his ambitions, despite the occasional flutter of humanity (seen in late 1999, and in 2009).

But for all his evil doings, Vince, the man behind the character, has proven himself to be a good guy.

Whilst fans often see Vince as a factor behind wrestling in the modern era being "ruined", they should remember that without McMahon, professional wrestling wouldn't be as massively successful it is today without him.

Here are five stories that prove Vince McMahon has a heart.

#5. Making Kurt Angle confront his demons

In 2006, Kurt Angle was one of the WWE's top stars, winning the World Heavyweight Championship in January.

Prior to this, Angle had become a megastar since joining in 1999, holding the WWE Championship multiple times, as well as the Intercontinental, Tag Team, European and United States championships, as well as the 2000 King of the Ring.

So when Angle was granted an early release in the summer, many fans were left bewildered why the company would get rid of a huge star.

It has since been revealed, that Angle was facing serious drug addiction at the time, as his body was unable to perform at the level he expected.

Fearing the worst for Kurt, McMahon ordered Angle to attend company-sponsored rehab, which Angle refused.

The company, therefore, released Angle, refusing to be complicit in allowing more damage to his body. Despite this release, Vince said the door would always be open for Kurt to return, which he did in 2017.

