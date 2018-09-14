5 Story-line Developments on NXT's next set of Tapings

Ali Siddiqui FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.67K // 14 Sep 2018, 08:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

NXT's next Takeover event will likely feature the WarGames match.

NXT has been on fire lately. 2018 has proven to be quite a successful year for NXT so far. From multiple five-star matches to intense story-lines and amazing arrivals (EC3, Keith Lee, Ricochet etc.), there's no denying that NXT has been giving the main-roster a run for its money.

All signs are pointing towards an amazing fourth quarter of 2018 for the Black & Yellow brand.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

NXT's next Takeover event is scheduled to take place on November 17th, 2018 during the Survivor Series weekend. It will most likely be called "NXT Takeover: WarGames II". The event will feature the titular WarGames match.

As of now, there's very little we know about the event and the matches it will feature. There are two sets of tapings scheduled to take place over the next two months.

The next set of tapings will most likely take place next week and episodes for a month will be recorded. These tapings will also answer many questions we have regarding the next Takeover Event.

So, here are five story-line developments likely to happen on the next set of tapings.

#5 Kassius Ohno Continues His Streak

Ohno is on a roll at the moment

Lately, Kassius Ohno has started realizing how irrelevant he has become since returning to NXT. Ohno's return to NXT was very well received but he has lost all that spark by putting over up and coming Superstars. Ohno stated last week that there would always be someone new and fresh coming to NXT and that he would be the first one from now on to knock him out.

Many people believed that the rant against new arrivals would mean that Ohno's next opponent would either be Keith Lee or Matt Riddle.

If Ohno gets a match against any of these Superstars at WarGames II, then it would be announced during the final set of tapings prior to WarGames II. For now, expect Ohno to arrive, knock some new guys out and leave.

1 / 5 NEXT