5 Storylines for Bianca Belair’s WWE return

Bianca Belair has not been at the best of her career over the past few months. The star fought for the Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 41 but ended up getting the loss. Since then, she has not been involved in a major feud and has also been on hiatus for the last few weeks.

Ad

Her return is awaited by millions around the world, and could end up changing the landscape of the division once she makes her comeback. Let’s check out a few rivalries that could be featured once she returns to TV.

#5. She could challenge Zelina Vega for the Women’s United States Championship

Zelina Vega pinned Chelsea Green to win the Women’s United States Championship for the first time in her career. The star has not been very active on TV lately due to a lack of recognition for the title and worthy contenders.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Bianca Belair could step up once she returns, making her presence known to the champion. The star could help Vega elevate the status of the title with a strong feud, possibly winning it for a brief period to add intrigue to the storyline. Additionally, this could give The EST a new start before heading into the Women’s title picture again.

#4. She could get involved in the Women’s Championship chaos on SmackDown

SmackDown has been featuring a chaotic Women’s Championship feud, with multiple women vying for Tiffany Stratton’s gold. Nia Jax and Jade Cargill are seemingly the frontrunners in the title scene, and Bianca Belair could undoubtedly add herself to it.

Ad

A potential chance to win the Women’s Championship along with some of the biggest names in the women’s wrestling industry could elevate her position to the top and help her make headlines.

#3. She could qualify for Money in the Bank

Money in the Bank is on the horizon, and numerous Triple Threat qualifying matches have been taking place on RAW and SmackDown lately. Bianca Belair could be involved in one of the matches, possibly qualifying for the contest and earning a chance to get back into the title picture.

Ad

A potential Money in the Bank ladder match victory would add another accolade to her massive name, and potentially guarantee her a title run after a long wait.

#2. The EST could step up to Naomi for her actions

Naomi revealed herself to be the one behind the massive assault on Jade Cargill a few months ago, and Bianca Belair wasn’t pleased. The EST of WWE focused on her WrestleMania feud and didn’t take any action in the storyline between Naomi and Cargill.

Ad

However, with Belair having no feud lately, this could be the perfect opportunity for her to step up to Naomi and take revenge for her actions against their friend Jade Cargill. This could further intensify their feud and end up being one of the most intriguing women’s division rivalries in history.

#1. Bianca Belair could turn heel and align with Naomi

Ad

Bianca Belair has been rumored to turn heel for months, and a massive shock following her return would make headlines. Belair could turn heel and align with Naomi by unleashing an assault on Jade Cargill, potentially setting up a one-on-one feud with the star around SummerSlam.

This could further have Tiffany Stratton involved alongside Cargill to make things more interesting. Fans will now have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the star upon her return.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More