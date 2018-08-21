Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Strongest Wrestlers In The WWE Today

Top 5 / Top 10
21 Aug 2018

The WWE is filled with extremely strong performers, and today, we look at the 5 strongest WWE wrestlers...

The bulk majority of the WWE's Superstars are truly "larger than life", and most possess incredible strength and endurance -- WWE seeks out the "cream of the crop" from the Indies and other sports-related fields for their Performance Center and eventually, NXT. Considering many of the wrestlers on the current roster are extremely strong, it can be hard to decipher which stars rank above others strength-wise -- hence why it is imperative that we have access to weight lifting stats etcetera.

While the WWE isn't quite as interested in those enormous (and jacked) wrestlers like they used to be during the 80s, 90s and early-mid 2000s, Vince McMahon definitely still makes sure to have a few "powerhouses" amongst his talent.

The WWE have slowly been changing their mold of a prototypical Superstar from a jacked up dude to a technically-sound wrestler, but the company undoubtedly needs a few "freaks of natures" to spice things up a bit -- talents such as Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman for example. With that being said, today, we are going to be looking at the 5 strongest wrestlers in WWE today.

#5 Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is definitely a "Samoan Badass"...

Despite the fact that some fans believe "The Big Dog" Roman Reigns isn't quite as strong as the WWE would like you to believe. Without a doubt, Roman is one strong dude. With a max squat of 600 pounds and a max bench press of roughly 445 pounds, it becomes fairly easy to understand why the WWE has pushed Roman Reigns as a "Samoan Badass" on-screen.

Besides those incredible weightlifting stats, inside the squared circle, Roman Reigns has lifted up the likes of Braun Strowman and The Big Show with relative ease, and by no means is that any easy feat.

It's highly likely that Roman Reigns' past football career helped The Big Dog become a powerhouse, and while he may not be able to reach his max dead-lifts like before, Reigns is still one of the WWE's strongest wrestlers today -- in the top 5 for sure.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Brock Lesnar Braun Strowman
Nicolas Eastwood has been an avid wrestling fan for well over twenty years now, and his passion is sharing his thoughts and feeling about Sports Entertainment with readers like you!
