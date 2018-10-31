5 subtle things you probably missed at WWE Evolution

It was an interesting night of entertainment

WWE Evolution was a historic show, it allowed the women to take center stage and prove that they were worthy of this kind of an opportunity and by all accounts, this was a massive success.

Some of the biggest names from the past few decades returned to the company to be part of the show, including Trish Stratus, Lita, Molly Holly, Ivory, and Alundra Blayze.

These women managed to integrate themselves into the Battle Royal, which saw a definite split between the future and the past. Stratus and James also picked up a huge win over Alicia Fox and Mickie James, whilst The Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships were retained, but Shayna Baszler walked out as the new NXT Women's Champion.

Whilst the results are something that have been shared around social media over the past few days, there are a number of interesting points that were probably missed by the WWE Universe.

#5 Mike Chioda helps Becky Lynch with a chair

Chioda stepped in to help Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair collided in one of the most brutal Women's matches in WWE history as both stars attempted to force the other to stay down for a 10-count.

Many of the WWE Universe believed that Flair had it won when she locked in the Figure 8 through a ladder on Becky Lynch. The Women's Champion knew that she had to get out of this submission by using a chair, but the issue was that the chair was too far away, so referee Mike Chioda stepped in and slid the chair over to Lynch in full view of the camera.

Lynch was then able to use it to get out of the move, but many of the WWE Universe spotted that the referee could have been playing favorites. Interestingly, this wasn't the only time he helped Lynch throughout the match.

