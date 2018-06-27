5 SummerSlam Opponents for The Undertaker

Could The Undertaker take on his toughest challenger yet?

SummerSlam may become a creepy affair for the WWE Universe

It doesn't matter how many times you've heard it before. When you hear the trademark gong of The Undertaker, it sends a shiver down your spine almost immediately. From the looks of it, The Undertaker will be heavily involved in the proceedings at SummerSlam. And that leads me to wonder who his SummerSlam opponent is.

In this article, I shall delve into five possible contenders. I urge you to do the same in the comments below. We're all speculating here, so your guess is just as good as mine, really.

However, I will try and justify why I've chosen the superstars that I have picked for this said list. I hope you're just as excited as I am to see the Dead Man in action yet again.

Here are my five picks for this speculative article...

#5 Roman Reigns

Can Reigns topple the forces of darkness, once and for all?

Roman Reigns is one of the two men to have defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania during his career. When Brock Lesnar defeated The Undertaker, there were months of consequences from The Dead Man. And in this case, there has been nothing, really.

This is highly uncharacteristic of The Undertaker. A man who has suffered very few losses in his long and illustrious career, he does not like to lose. I can totally imagine a rematch with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam to determine which Big Dog owns the yard, whatever that truly means!

This time, The Undertaker could pick up a big win to set up a rubber match for Survivor Series. The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns is a big match even if it's happening for the second time and not the first. This time, it's a newer, fitter Undertaker defending his yard.