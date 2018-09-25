5 Superstars who are more than deserving of a Championship Reign right now

The Title is finally back where it always belonged

Becky Lynch has finally did it. After two years of struggling on a division that she helped create, Becky Lynch finally scaled the mountain and slew the Queen herself to win her second Women's championship. It was a moment that was long due, and fans appreciated it with a huge cheer for Becky, despite her status as an anti-hero right now.

However, Becky isn't the only one who was long due to a run with a championship after years of hard work. Becky was just an element of a superstar array that includes some of the most popular and hard-working superstar on the current WWE roster. Becky might have made it to the top once again, but these superstars are equally deserving of a title reign as Becky was a few months ago.

Here are 5 superstars who, after years of working their ass off, are more than deserving of a championship reign right now.

#5 Kevin Owens

It's saddening to see KO like this.

It really hard to watch Kevin Owens on WWE programming nowadays. As one of the biggest fan of The Prizefighter since his early days in NXT, it is really saddening to see him feature in meaningless feuds on Raw, lose to almost every top-level superstars on the show and do nothing but take a beating from everyone.

If that isn't enough, he was thrown off the stage locked in a toilet, off a 20-foot ladder into a dumpster and off the steel cage through the announce table, before being squashed in a little over a minute. What else does he have to do to show that he is someone that the company can trust as a superstar? He is not a punching bag, He is a Former World Champion.

WWE had the perfect opportunity to turn KO face during his feud with Braun Strowman, but only did they completely let that bypass, they used KO to get Braun over and turned him heel just a week later, which is just as confusing as every storyline of Raw these days. KO is a bonafide main event superstar and is long due a World Title reign now. Heck, even a run with the Intercontinental Title would be a good way to thank him for all the sacrifices he has already made this year.

