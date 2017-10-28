5 superstars against whom Curt Hawkins can end his losing streak

Curt Hawkins is currently on a 118-match losing streak, here's who he should end the streak against.

28 Oct 2017

His win in the squared circle is long overdue

Curt Hawkins is currently on one of the most illustrious streaks in pro-wrestling history. Hawkins boasts a streak that spans over 118 matches and he's making history every time we see him on TV. The former tag-team champion’s losing streak is unprecedented and it's been on the lips of the WWE Universe for months.

Many may see the ‘Face the Facts’ man as lower than a jobber, but in a strange way, his appearances on WWE television have become the most anticipated segment of the show. The last time we saw the former tag-team champion, he was on Monday Night RAW complaining about his history-making streak, until a monstrous Braun Strowman came to ruin the party.

The "Monster Among Men" left Hawkins laying in a heap by the announcer's table. The history maker hasn’t been seen since and his 118-match losing streak has been duly preserved. However, in wrestling, all good things must come to an end and sadly, Hawkins must one day end his losing streak and start a winning streak.

Here are five superstars Curt Hawkins could end his losing streak against.

#5 Karl Anderson

Karl Anderson has lost 118 matches since coming to the WWE

Like it or not, Karl Anderson is one of the cleanest workers on the roster. You could eat eggs off his spine-buster, he hits it that clean. The Club member has the ability to make any superstar look like a million bucks. A match with Anderson would remind the WWE Universe of how gifted the streak holder truly is, it'd turn him from a joke into a legit talent.

As Vince McMahon clearly doesn’t the rate The Club duo, Karl Anderson wouldn’t be losing any ground by taking a clean pin to Curt Hawkins. Anderson spends most of his time nowadays with Gallows shouting ‘NERDS’. He’s a comedy act at best, so why not have him do something useful, by giving Curt Hawkins his first win in 118 matches.