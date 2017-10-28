5 superstars against whom Curt Hawkins can end his losing streak
Curt Hawkins is currently on a 118-match losing streak, here's who he should end the streak against.
Curt Hawkins is currently on one of the most illustrious streaks in pro-wrestling history. Hawkins boasts a streak that spans over 118 matches and he's making history every time we see him on TV. The former tag-team champion’s losing streak is unprecedented and it's been on the lips of the WWE Universe for months.
Many may see the ‘Face the Facts’ man as lower than a jobber, but in a strange way, his appearances on WWE television have become the most anticipated segment of the show. The last time we saw the former tag-team champion, he was on Monday Night RAW complaining about his history-making streak, until a monstrous Braun Strowman came to ruin the party.
The "Monster Among Men" left Hawkins laying in a heap by the announcer's table. The history maker hasn’t been seen since and his 118-match losing streak has been duly preserved. However, in wrestling, all good things must come to an end and sadly, Hawkins must one day end his losing streak and start a winning streak.
Here are five superstars Curt Hawkins could end his losing streak against.
#5 Karl Anderson
Like it or not, Karl Anderson is one of the cleanest workers on the roster. You could eat eggs off his spine-buster, he hits it that clean. The Club member has the ability to make any superstar look like a million bucks. A match with Anderson would remind the WWE Universe of how gifted the streak holder truly is, it'd turn him from a joke into a legit talent.
As Vince McMahon clearly doesn’t the rate The Club duo, Karl Anderson wouldn’t be losing any ground by taking a clean pin to Curt Hawkins. Anderson spends most of his time nowadays with Gallows shouting ‘NERDS’. He’s a comedy act at best, so why not have him do something useful, by giving Curt Hawkins his first win in 118 matches.