5 Superstars Brock Lesnar Has Not Faced Yet

Brock Lesnar still has at least 5 big money matches left

Ever since Brock Lesnar was crowned WWE Universal Champion, fans have been up in arms about the superstar. Needless to say, they would have preferred a full-time champion in the man's place. Maybe someone younger or fresher. I think there's a very obvious way to freshen up Brock Lesnar's programs, really.

The fact of the matter is that Lesnar has only been booked against a handful of opponents. If he is booked in programs against fresher, newer competitors, maybe the WWE Universe will also be a lot more invested in the Beast Incarnate. And there's a whole bunch of superstars that he has not faced thus far.

In this list, I shall list them for your convenience. Please let me know if you would like Lesnar to square off against one or more of these men.

Each of them could potentially be show stealer.

#5 Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan could put on a technical masterpiece against Brock Lesnar

Daniel Bryan has said, time and again, that his dream opponent is Brock Lesnar. Of course, one look at the two men and the size discrepancy is obvious. But then again, bear in mind that Lesnar has had some of the best matches of his career against smaller men like AJ Styles and CM Punk.

Why a match between these two men makes complete sense is because Bryan is the ultimate underdog. If WWE wanted to tell the ultimate David vs. Goliath story, who better than Daniel Bryan to go up against The Beast Incarnate? Of course, the two men are on different brands, so the contest would not take place this year.

But then again, if Bryan were to defeat Styles before Survivor Series, there's always the possibility of this epic clash. It may even be more exciting than Styles vs. Lesnar, in a lot of ways.

