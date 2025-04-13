5 Superstars who could debut in WWE on the RAW After WrestleMania 41

The RAW After WrestleMania is the beginning of a new season in WWE. It is the night when fresh challengers emerge, intriguing narratives develop, and up-and-coming superstars get to shine on the brightest stage.

Ad

Ilja Dragunov made his main roster debut on the red brand one night after WrestleMania XL. 2025 has already seen many new additions. Penta, Rey Fenix, and Ricky Saints arrived with a bang in WWE, generating much excitement.

More arrivals are expected to follow; some could occur on the RAW After WrestleMania 41 in front of a red-hot crowd:

#5. Trick Williams could arrive on the main roster on the RAW After WrestleMania 41

Ad

Trending

Carmelo Hayes arrived on the main roster last year, and the WWE Universe may see his former partner Trick Williams follow suit in Vegas on April 21. The former NXT Champion is incredibly over with the fans and would receive a great pop upon his RAW debut.

Trick Williams carried NXT through some tough times as a top babyface. Williams has accomplished everything on the black-and-silver brand, and there aren't many fresh narratives left for him. Hence, a main roster debut makes sense.

Ad

Although it would make more sense for him to join Carmelo Hayes on SmackDown, RAW would also be a good platform for him to begin his main roster run.

#4. Tony D'Angelo could be called up to RAW

Speaking of NXT Superstars, Tony D'Angelo has also had a pretty successful run on WWE's development brand. The Don of NXT has competed on the black-and-silver brand for three-plus years. Thus, his stint has naturally run its course.

Ad

Since losing the NXT North American Championship to Shawn Spears, D'Angelo hasn't had much to do, which should prompt Triple H to consider calling the 29-year-old star to the main roster.

D'Angelo doesn't need The Family to accompany him to the red brand. But, it'd be intriguing to see how the star fares without his stable.

#3. Jacob Henry is already signed to WWE

Cody Rhodes had an intriguing prediction about Mark Henry's son, Jacob Henry, who signed with WWE last year. The American Nightmare believes that the 18-year-old could receive a Brock Lesnar-like push upon his debut.

Ad

Given that he comes from a rich family legacy, Henry could have a bright future ahead of him, and his push could begin as soon as the RAW After WrestleMania 41.

WWE doesn't need to throw the youngster directly into the spotlight. Triple H could take a more cautious approach. Dominik Mysterio was slowly introduced into the fold. Hunter could take a similar route with Jacob Henry.

On the RAW After WrestleMania, The Game could introduce the WWE Universe to Jacob Henry. A heel star, like The Miz, could interrupt, leading to a beatdown. There doesn't need to be a follow-up as the Stamford-based promotion shouldn't rush with Mark Henry's son.

Ad

#2. Zilla Fatu could attack Roman Reigns on the RAW After WrestleMania 41

The RAW After WrestleMania 41 is the perfect place to make new stars, and Zilla Fatu could follow the trail of many accomplished members of The Anoa'i Family. The late Umaga's son currently wrestles on the independent circuit but has teased a WWE debut in the past.

The fourth-generation star could make waves by viciously assaulting Roman Reigns on his debut. The OTC will likely take an extended hiatus after WrestleMania 41, and writing him off with an assault by the debuting Zilla Fatu could build an interesting narrative.

Ad

Fatu could join The New Bloodline or walk solo. Either way, he has the potential to become a major star in WWE.

#1. Another real-life Bloodline member Hikuleo

Ad

The Bloodline is expected to grow in the coming months. Hikuleo, brother of Tonga Loa and Tama Tonga, has been signed to WWE since last summer but is yet to make his on-screen debut. However, that could change on the RAW After WrestleMania.

The former NJPW star has been rumored to compete on NXT for a while, but Triple H could immediately promote him to the main roster. Owing to his association with Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, he could join The New Bloodline.

Alternatively, he could become Roman Reigns' right-hand man. Given the allies he has lost, The OTC could use Hikuleo's help in the post-Mania season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shiraz Aslam Shiraz Aslam is an aspiring writer and future doctor based in Pakistan. Ever since he was four years old, he has been watching WWE, which has become an integral part of his life.



In June 2018, Aslam joined the Sportskeeda Family as a WWE feature writer. One of the youngest active writers on the platform, he is committed to providing his readers with high-quality content while taking his writing career a step forward. Over the years, the enthusiastic journalist has amassed millions of reads.



To keep up-to-date with his latest work, Follow him here and on Twitter. Know More