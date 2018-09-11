Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Popular Superstars That Deserve A Title Shot and 5 That Don't 

Brian Thornsburg
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.89K   //    11 Sep 2018, 12:45 IST

Bruan Strowman, WWE,
Is Bruan Strowman ready for The main event?

Does your favourite superstar deserve a title shot?

While some superstars are definitely ready to take on a bigger role in the company and would probably thrive as one of the top girls or guys, there are others that would be dead on arrival if anyone decided to put them in the main event title picture. With that being said, which ones are ready and which ones aren't?

Furthermore, what even determines if one is ready for the title picture or not. While there are many different things that go into picking a superstar to be in the main event, the ones focused on in this piece will be about their fan support, their character development, how they could be booked and how they are currently being booked.

In the end, the hope of all this is to determine whether a superstar is ready for the main event scene or if they need more time to develop for one reason or another. Of course, this is all speculation and opinion mixed with personal thoughts, but as previously stated, it will also focus on the factors that were listed above.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us if you disagree with our picks! Also be sure to tell us what you think of the superstars listed and where you would categorize other superstars that didn't appear on this list. 

Ready: Ember Moon

WWE, Ember Moon,
WWE needs to give Ember Moon a title run!

Let's be honest here.

Ember Moon has a rare look about her that makes her seem absolutely dangerous if you get on the wrong side of her. Not only that, she also has one of the moves innovative repertoire's on the Monday Night Raw roster, which makes the main event push just that much more interesting when you think about it.

Of course, the only thing standing in the way of her and The Women's title is Ronda Rousey, who The WWE seems to be absolutely in love with right now. In fact, don't be surprised if WWE gives her a long run as Women's champion and other female superstars are just forgot about completely or used as props to help build Rousey.

With that being said however, Moon would be a very interesting opponent for Rousey, especially with their different philosophies and move sets, which would be very interesting to watch play out in the ring.

1 / 10 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Roman Reigns Finn Balor
Brian Thornsburg
ANALYST
John Cena is the reason i started watching WWE in the first place and now i can't seem to stop.
5 Superstars that are the future of the WWE and 5 that...
RELATED STORY
Five WWE Superstars That Shouldn't Beat Brock Lesnar For...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE and WCW Gimmicks that would fit current Superstars
RELATED STORY
5 Blockbuster Things That Can Take Monday Night Raw By...
RELATED STORY
Five WWE Superstars That  Turned Out To Be Complete Busts 
RELATED STORY
5 things that really annoy fans about the WWE
RELATED STORY
5 Ways That Brock Lesnar Could Return To WWE
RELATED STORY
10 Popular Superstars That WWE has not done justice to
RELATED STORY
The 10 most popular WWE superstars, according to Google...
RELATED STORY
5 NXT Call-Ups That WWE Isn't Doing Justice To
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us