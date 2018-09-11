5 Popular Superstars That Deserve A Title Shot and 5 That Don't

Is Bruan Strowman ready for The main event?

Does your favourite superstar deserve a title shot?

While some superstars are definitely ready to take on a bigger role in the company and would probably thrive as one of the top girls or guys, there are others that would be dead on arrival if anyone decided to put them in the main event title picture. With that being said, which ones are ready and which ones aren't?

Furthermore, what even determines if one is ready for the title picture or not. While there are many different things that go into picking a superstar to be in the main event, the ones focused on in this piece will be about their fan support, their character development, how they could be booked and how they are currently being booked.

In the end, the hope of all this is to determine whether a superstar is ready for the main event scene or if they need more time to develop for one reason or another. Of course, this is all speculation and opinion mixed with personal thoughts, but as previously stated, it will also focus on the factors that were listed above.

Ready: Ember Moon

WWE needs to give Ember Moon a title run!

Let's be honest here.

Ember Moon has a rare look about her that makes her seem absolutely dangerous if you get on the wrong side of her. Not only that, she also has one of the moves innovative repertoire's on the Monday Night Raw roster, which makes the main event push just that much more interesting when you think about it.

Of course, the only thing standing in the way of her and The Women's title is Ronda Rousey, who The WWE seems to be absolutely in love with right now. In fact, don't be surprised if WWE gives her a long run as Women's champion and other female superstars are just forgot about completely or used as props to help build Rousey.

With that being said however, Moon would be a very interesting opponent for Rousey, especially with their different philosophies and move sets, which would be very interesting to watch play out in the ring.

