5 superstars who should have survived longer in the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble

After months of anticipation, Royal Rumble 2022 completed its proceedings on January 29. The eponymous contests were the most awaited ones.

The men's edition of the 30-superstar battle royal was the main event of the night. It was an unexpectedly fast-paced event that ended in 51 minutes and 30 seconds, the shortest edition since 2010.

Not many superstars got the chance to impress fans with their performances. Moreover, only one entrant emerges as the victor, and 29 superstars have to leave empty-handed.

Speaking of those 29 superstars, a few of them exceeded our expectations. But it's not sunshine and rainbows for everyone. A few had their hopes crushed earlier than expected.

Our list will focus on five superstars who should have survived longer in the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

#5. AJ Styles should have survived until the very last

AJ Styles was this year's Iron Man for the main event. However, it didn't seem sufficient.

Having entered the ring at #1, everyone had high hopes for The Phenomenal One. While there were seeds of doubt planted for Brock Lesnar's entry, a majority of fans wanted Styles to triumph.

He had a brilliant outing as he eliminated six superstars (Shinsuke Nakamura, Robert Roode, Austin Theory, Ridge Holland, Sami Zayn, and Omos), better than anyone else.

The way he eliminated Nakamura and played a vital part in Omos' elimination, it was being perceived that he may stand tall in the event. The former WWE Champion survived for 29 minutes and 6 seconds, better than all competitors. However, it would've been satisfactory if Styles survived for a longer duration.

His final ranking was #17, which does not define who AJ Styles is. Considering that Brock Lesnar and Shane McMahon entered late into the match, it would've been better if The Phenomenal One interacted with these stars with whom he has a history.

Edited by Abhinav Singh