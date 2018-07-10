5 superstars from 205 Live who could succeed on Monday Night RAW or SmackDown Live

Which 205 Live stars could be successful on one of the two major WWE brands?

After the WWE Superstar Shakeup, a great deal of attention was paid to both the Raw and SmackDown Live rosters. Changes on both brands occurred as there were additions from the opposing brands, NXT and some superstars made big debuts or returns.

However, one division was not affected, and it is a division that isn't short on talent and has begun to re-establish itself and its characters, and that is 205 Live. One thing it has always had is quality workers that do their absolute best to make the most of their time on television.

As time passes, fans are beginning to see more and more of the different characters as they are developing. The next question is - could any of these talents succeed on either Raw or SmackDown Live?

We don't just believe that some can and will succeed. We will go as far as to provide readers with a list of five names that stand out the most and have the most potential. Here are five 205 Live superstars who can succeed on either Raw or SmackDown Live.

#5 TJ Perkins

Perkins has 'offered' his services to the SmackDown Live brand on a few occasions via social media

His crafty and cocky nature would fit in perfectly as part of either Raw or SmackDown. During his initial run as a face, it was hard to picture him achieving success anywhere but on 205 Live.

However after turning heel and initially aligning himself with Neville, Perkins has shown how much depth he has as a character.

Whether it's his dabbing or the perpetual smug look on his face that rubs fans the wrong way, he has a confidence that shows each time he has a microphone in front of him, or when he is facing a former friend.

Adding to that - he is technically smooth in the ring, it really is a marvel that he isn't on either Raw or Smackdown. His weight may suggest that he should remain on the show, but his wrestling ability suggests otherwise.

Each of his moves demonstrates a technical savvy, but with a contemporary and innovative twist on them. The initial Cruiserweight Champion could really sink his teeth into a role on either brand moving forward.