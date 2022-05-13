5 Superstars who have held the WWE 24/7 Championship for the most days

The 24/7 Championship is one of the most entertaining and chaotic titles in professional wrestling history. A championship that can be won or lost at any time, anywhere, as long as a referee is present, leads to plenty of shenanigans and creativity. It was first announced by WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley nearly three years ago on May 20th, 2019, on RAW.

Since then, the title has been held by men, women, and a tag team. Whether active superstars, Hall of Famers, legends, celebrities, or even Santa Claus, everybody has wanted to hold the belt, but who held it for the longest time in total combined days? Below are the five superstars who have held the WWE 24/7 Championship for the longest time.

#5. NFL star Rob Gronkowski held the WWE 24/7 Championship for 57 days

Rob Gronkowski

The very idea of Rob Gronkowski holding the WWE 24/7 Championship may surprise many WWE fans. The former Patriot was a guest host for WrestleMania 36, where he captured the title from his real-life friend Mojo Rawley. He would later lose it to R-Truth in his backyard after a 57-day reign.

Rob holding the belt for longer than all but four people is impressive in and of itself, but he's also the only one on this list to hold the title only once. The other four superstars have all won the gold at least four times each, making his accolades more unique.

#4. Akira Tozawa has successfully captured the WWE 24/7 Championship on numerous occasions

While Rob held the 24/7 Championship just once to cement his spot on the list, Akira Tozawa has a different story. The former 205 Live standout has held the prize around a dozen times.

Out of those twelve championship reigns, only one lasted for over a month, with the bulk lasting for a week or less. Still, WWE recognizes Tozawa as holding the 24/7 Title for 82 days with all the reigns combined. Between surprise ninja attacks, engagements, weddings, and divorces, Akira has pulled out all the stops to become a champion and will likely continue pursuing whoever holds the belt until he can recapture it.

#3. The spectacular Reggie held the WWE 24/7 Championship for longer than most

Reggie is a history maker. At one time, Rob Gronkowski had the longest reign at 57 days. However, that number would later be nearly doubled by Reggie. The former sommelier had a 112-day title reign, shattering Gronk's record.

Since then, Reggie has captured the 24/7 Title another three times, with a total of four reigns. WWE recognizes the former Cirque du Soleil acrobat, having held the gold for a combined 132 days.

#2. Current champion Dana Brooke has held the WWE 24/7 Title for quite some time

Dana Brooke and Reggie

RAW star Dana Brooke has held the gold for the second longest time. Just as with her kayfabe soon-to-be ex-husband Reggie, Dana is a four-time 24/7 titleholder. These reigns include one that lasted 84 days and another for what WWE recognizes as 55. All told, she's held it for over 160 days in total.

Notably, Brooke is the current 24/7 Champion, which means her record will only continue to improve. However, asking for a divorce from her ally Reggie could prove to be her downfall. Only time will tell for how long Dana holds onto her coveted title.

#1. R-Truth has held the WWE 24/7 Championship for the longest time by far

R-Truth and Carmella

In what will likely surprise no WWE fan, the man who has held the WWE 24/7 Championship the longest is R-Truth. He has become synonymous with the title from the beginning and frequently refers to the prize as his "baby."

He deserves to do so too, as Truth is a record-breaking champion with over 50 title reigns. WWE recognizes the former United States Champion as having held the 24/7 Title for a total of 415 days, over doubling Dana Brooke's time with the belt.

Whether was on an airplane, causing chaos at various weddings, interrupting a honeymoon, or something in any of the other outrageous settings R-Truth found himself in, he always managed to reclaim his "baby," and he'll more than likely do it again.

