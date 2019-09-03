5 Superstars in NXT UK with the best chance of dethroning Walter

In short order, Walter has become one of the most dominant forces in all of WWE, and after ending Pete Dunne's historic reign and defending against Tyler Bate in a classic, it has us wondering if anyone can touch him. Walter has been dominating the entire wrestling scene in Europe for several years now, but with the Progress Championship and WWE United Kingdom Championship around his shoulder, he may be the most unstoppable force in all of wrestling right now.

It's likely that Walter isn't moving on from NXT UK anytime soon, so we don't expect him to be dethroned before 2020, but there are several stars on the brand right now that have the talent and the charisma to take down the undefeated monster. So without further ado, sit back and read along as we look into the distant future and discuss the 5 superstars in NXT UK that have the potential to dethrone Walter.

#5 Jordan Devlin

Jordan Devlin may not be getting a monster push right now in NXT UK, but the Irish Ace may be the most talented and overlooked performer in the entire world, and he has the potential to be a WWE Champion one day. In the UK, there are few men that have defeated Walter, and while Devlin has fallen victim to him several times, he owns an impressive win over him for the OTT Championship, and if he's done it once, he can certainly do it again.

It's hard to see where NXT UK view The Irish Ace, but given his charisma, talent and impressive start so far in WWE's newest brand, it's fair to say that a lot of people are high on him. Whether he's a pure babyface like he is in OTT or the dastardly heel that we saw from the outset of the first-ever WWE UK Championship, Devlin is one of the best pure wrestlers on earth, and it's only a matter of time until the world is his.

