5 Superstars who left WWE for unusual reasons

From a Superstar quitting WWE due to not being given aeroplane tickets, to another who wanted a toy line.

Brock Lesnar quit WWE to pursue an entirely different sport.

Vince McMahon and Brock Lesnar

WWE is where most pro wrestlers have wanted to wrestle at over the last two decades or more and the company has been the premier pro wrestling promotion in the world. To join the company is a huge achievement for most Superstars.

There have been thousands who have come in and out of the WWE doors over the last few decades, some of whom left on their own accord, while others let go by the company. The reasons usually are disagreements with the company, lack of opportunities, or unhappiness over how they are used.

But, some left the company for bizarre reasons. Let's take a look at 5 Superstars who left WWE for unusual reasons:

#5 Brock Lesnar left WWE to play football

Brock Lesnar was a part of the Minnesota Vikings

When Brock Lesnar debuted on the WWE roster way back in 2002, he was considered to be the next great in WWE - and he created that legacy in the two years that he was in the company. Lesnar left WWE in 2004 for quite an unusual reason - he wanted to play football.

Here was a wrestler who had earned the respect of the WWE management and had put on some fantastic matches that won over the fans, and was set to earn huge sums of money. But Lesnar wanted to pursue his dream of playing in the NFL.

After trying out to play for the Minnesota Vikings, Brock Lesnar was signed by them, only to be released later. He then wrestled in NJPW, followed by a successful stint in MMA promotion UFC, before returning to WWE in 2012!

The Beast did not cut it in the NFL and could not quite achieve his dream, but his decision to leave the millions that WWE were set to give him in pursuit of his dream is commendable.

