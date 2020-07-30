5 Superstars who could be the mystery hacker if WWE revisits the storyline

On February 14, 2020, WWE fans were left wondering whether there had been a technical issue on WWE SmackDown after the broadcast appeared to cut out during a match between Bayley and Carmella.

Later in the show, exactly the same thing happened during Elias’ entrance and it soon became clear that the glitch was the start of a new WWE storyline.

As the weeks went on, a mysterious hacker began issuing cryptic warnings to the rest of the WWE SmackDown roster. Wearing all-black and seated in a room full of monitors and computer coding, the hacker’s first major moment came on April 3 when he played footage of Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville working together to sabotage Mandy Rose’s Valentine’s Day date with Otis.

Following that reveal, the hacker turned his attention to other members of the SmackDown roster, specifically tag teams.

So...



The Hacker is now focusing in on Tag Teams on Smackdown.



With their previous revelation with Mandy, Ziggler & Sonya, what bombshell will they reveal next?



Keep your friends close but your enemies closer? I smell a breakup coming soon.



The truth will be told#Smackdown pic.twitter.com/T8C2l7Kk5L — WrestleNews365 (@365Wrestle) April 18, 2020

By the end of May, all kinds of theories had emerged about who the hacker was and what they could reveal next. Then, after being featured on WWE television almost every week for three months, the storyline came to an unexpected halt.

As of the time of writing, the hacker’s official WWE Twitter account has not tweeted in two months, and the person who many people thought would be revealed as the hacker – Mustafa Ali – recently returned as a WWE RAW Superstar.

So, has this storyline been dropped forever? Could Ali still be the hacker? Was he even the hacker in the first place?

In this article, let’s take a look at five WWE Superstars who could be revealed as the hacker if WWE decides to revisit the storyline.

#5 Mustafa Ali (WWE RAW)

Is Mustafa Ali the hacker?

As you can see above, the picture on the left is usually shown on two monitors in the background while the mystery hacker sits with his back to the camera to hide his identity. The picture is clearly very similar to Mustafa Ali’s ‘Chase the Light’ logo, which you can see in the picture on the right.

The similarities between the two logos prompted speculation that Ali could be the person behind this storyline, especially as he had not competed in a match on WWE SmackDown in two months when the first glitch was shown on television.

Ali’s seven-month absence from WWE programming came to an end on the July 20 episode of WWE RAW when he joined forces with Cedric Alexander and Ricochet to defeat Bobby Lashley, MVP and Shelton Benjamin in a six-man tag team match.

It had been widely assumed that the former WWE 205 Live Superstar was going to reappear on SmackDown with a new gimmick as the hacker, so his recent return on the red brand took many WWE fans by surprise.

Given that the brand-exclusive rules are extremely vague in 2020, we would be foolish to rule out the possibility of the hacker storyline moving across to RAW, with Ali being revealed as the person behind the cryptic messages.