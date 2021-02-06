5 Superstars who were quietly released by WWE

There was a time when WWE would make budget cuts to their roster every year and officially announce the Superstars who had been released. The company would publish their names on their website and Twitter page as well as wishing the stars luck in their future endeavors.

Of course, in recent years there have been so many releases coming out of the company that WWE hasn't been able to officially announce all of them, or has opted to quietly allow several Superstars to depart instead.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Steve Cutler. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors. https://t.co/2a9cjOpR0w — WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2021

These Superstars are the ones that the WWE Universe doesn't notice have been released until several weeks later, or when the stars themselves confirm that they have left the company.

The following list looks at just five former WWE stars who have been quietly released from the company in recent years.

#5 Former WWE star Lars Sullivan

Lars Sullivan was billed as WWE's next big monster during his time in NXT and when he was booked well, Sullivan proved that he could be a force to be reckoned with.

It was only when The Freak was moved up to the main roster back in 2018 that his career began to unravel. Sullivan no-showed his debut before it was later revealed that the former NXT star was struggling with anxiety and had been sent home by the company.

A few months later Sullivan suffered a knee injury that would keep him sidelined for more than a year. When he returned as part of the WWE Draft show, he was moved over to SmackDown.

It was clear that the company didn't know what to do with Sullivan upon his return. Merely weeks later he once again disappeared from TV before requesting his WWE release when it was revealed that he was struggling with anxiety once again.

Sullivan didn't return to WWE following a shirtless interview with Michael Cole and earlier this week reports emerged that he had been released from his WWE contract.

Sullivan himself revealed that he had been quietly released by the company last month, making him the first release of 2021. He was then followed by Steve Culter, after it was announced by WWE that the former Forgotten Sons star was fired from WWE earlier today.