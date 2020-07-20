5 Superstars Shayna Baszler should target now that she is back on RAW

Shayna Baszler made her return to RAW last week by interrupting a segment and has gotten a lot of people wondering what could happen next. Interestingly enough, she seemed to answer that question after disposing of everyone in the ring, announcing that she would be targeting RAW's Women's division.

While that might be an arduous task for any other Superstar on the roster, Shayna Baszler's ability inside the ring and her cage-fighting experience make her the perfect person to do just that.

With Shayna Baszler now back on WWE TV, here are five Superstars she should target next. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us who you think should her first victim be.

#5. Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair and Shayna Baszler have collided in NXT before.

It's no secret that Bianca Belair is one of the most likable personalities in WWE currently and she is known for thriving in underdog-type scenarios. With that being said and Belair's widespread appeal in mind, wouldn't it be interesting if she ends up being Shayna Baszler's first victim?

Not only would such an angle give Belair some TV time and a substantial feud but it would also help put over Baszler as the absolute killer she is. Furthermore, a rivalry with RAW's fastest-rising Superstar would allow the Queen of Spades to regain the momentum that she lost during spring.

In the end, it's all going to be about how WWE moves Baszler up the ladder, and starting off small might just be the best way to go about it. At least that way, the WWE Universe won't complain about Baszler's push. Moreover, the aforementioned feud would allow the former NXT Women's Champion to showcase her brutality and Belair to gain fans' sympathy.