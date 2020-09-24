5 Superstars who could show up at NXT TakeOver 31

Well, RAW is in the middle of their "mystery group" angle that features five NXT talents showing up and cleaning house. The Black and Gold brand decided to give the fans their own version of the angle a week before TakeOver.

The difference this time around is that nobody knows who is showing up at TakeOver. A vignette aired on NXT this week, showing someone breaking into what we can assume is a storage bunker. That person said that they were "coming back" to "take what was theirs."

Their silouette then chucked a pipe into a display and stole an NXT Title. So, the only things we know about this mystery person are the following.

They are a former NXT Superstar who has left, either leaving the company or going to RAW or SmackDown.

They've been in the NXT Title scene before.

That last one is important, because while it would be fair for someone to assume it's a former champion, that might not be the case. It may just be someone that had fought for a title before and, for some reason or another, was unable to win it.

That's the criteria we have to work with. It's definitely not enough to narrow it down too much, but we can make some educated guesses. What man or woman is on their way back to NXT? Let's take a look.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the article belong to the writer and doesn't necessarily represent Sportskeeda's stand.

#5 Former NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon

Advertisement

Ember Moon

The Shenom was one of the most exciting WWE Superstars to ever come out from the Black and Gold Brand. Sporting an awe-inspiring entrance, a unique look, and a devastating finisher in The Eclipse, she quickly rose to the top.

Unfortunately, once Ember Moon moved onto the main roster, she went through some serious injury issues. Every time Moon began to build steam, she was derailed by another injury.

Back in 2019, Moon appeared on WWE Backstage and stated she'd be out of action for quite a long time following a serious injury. It's been nearly a year since then, and hopefully she's close to returning.

It was, of course, a possibility that she might not return, which would be a real shame considering just how fantastic a wrestler she really is. We here at Sportskeeda are positive thinkers, so we're hoping for a return, and maybe one at NXT TakeOver.