5 WWE Superstars Stone Cold Steve Austin never faced

Stone Cold Steve Austin's career spanned more than two decades in WWE. The Texas Rattlesnake faced some of the best in the business. Despite a glittering resume, there are a number of top-tier talents Austin has never faced inside the squared circle at ECW, WCW, and WWE in his career.

Steve Austin has had many star-studded match-ups with the likes of The Rock, Bret Hart, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels. But there are still a number of superstars we wish we could see him face.

That being said, let's take a look at five superstars that Stone Cold Steve Austin has never faced.

#5 Stone Cold Steve Austin never faced: John Cena

John Cena

What a match this would have been. The man that defined the Attitude Era against the man that defined the Ruthless Aggression era. Two of the most popular superstars of all-time.

Stone Cold Steve Austin had just retired when John Cena came through the ranks of WWE. They missed crossing paths to be able to face each other in the ring. There was always speculation that Austin may come back for one match, and who knows, it could have been against the leader of the Cenation.

This WrestleMania-main-event worthy match-up would certainly have been a passing-of-the-torch moment.

#4 Stone Cold Steve Austin never faced: Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan with Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania 35

Hukamania ran wild for decades in professional wrestling, but never collided against Austin.

There were rumors in the mid 2000's that a match may have been possible, but reported disagreements meant the match never materialized. The main disagreement was reported to be over who would lose the match.

This is a cool photo.



Oh, Stone Cold > Hulk Hogan all the way BTW. pic.twitter.com/PHGc2FJF9a — TWC - #BigDaddyCiampa (@TheWrestlingCov) July 26, 2019

Jim Ross told Alex McCarthy at TalkSport that Austin just didn't feel the match:

"Austin had it in his mind that Hogan’s style and Austin’s style were oil and water. He just didn’t feel the chemistry; Austin was never about having good matches, Austin was about having great matches," Jim Ross disclosed.

If both these megastars had faced each other, it would've blown the roof off the place.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Vishal Kataria