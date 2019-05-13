5 Superstars That Are To Become Champions In 2019

Everndran FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 377 // 13 May 2019, 19:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Styles has already conquered Smackdown Live, could Raw be next?

The one thing that gets wrestling fans more pumped up than anything is a title change, as witnessing your favorite superstars finally reaching the highest level is a large part of the reason fans tune in every week. Now that we are almost halfway through 2019, we are going to see many more of your fan favorites become champions - but the question is who?

WWE is at a stage where they need to refine their content, as their ratings, fans' perception of the product, and overall reaction to their booking decisions suggest that there must be some change; one step in the right direction would be if some deserving performers get a chance to win the richest prize in sports entertainment.

Let's take a look at who those superstars could be.

#1 Braun Strowman

Strowman's time is now to be more than just a mascot, and WWE just need to give him a chance.

Braun Strowman is the unluckiest big man in WWE at the moment. He has shown Vince McMahon that he can be everything the boss asks for and more; however, unfortunately for Strowman, McMahon isn't interested in what the former Raw Tag Team Champion is currently able to offer. Strowman has come agonizingly close on many occasions, only to leave empty-handed. So, the question is: why has this once-prominent main-eventer fallen so far down the card?

Going by the bunch of near-misses that have defined his career, 2019 may very well be the year that he breaks through and wins a championship - maybe even the elusive world championship. Furthermore, rumors have also stated that McMahon sees Strowman as the company's mascot; even though that does not bode well for his main event status, it is an indication that the Chairman has not forgotten about The Monster Among Men.

1 / 3 NEXT