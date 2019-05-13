×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Superstars That Are To Become Champions In 2019

Everndran
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
377   //    13 May 2019, 19:22 IST

Styles has already conquered Smackdown Live, could Raw be next?
Styles has already conquered Smackdown Live, could Raw be next?

The one thing that gets wrestling fans more pumped up than anything is a title change, as witnessing your favorite superstars finally reaching the highest level is a large part of the reason fans tune in every week. Now that we are almost halfway through 2019, we are going to see many more of your fan favorites become champions - but the question is who?

WWE is at a stage where they need to refine their content, as their ratings, fans' perception of the product, and overall reaction to their booking decisions suggest that there must be some change; one step in the right direction would be if some deserving performers get a chance to win the richest prize in sports entertainment.

Let's take a look at who those superstars could be.

#1 Braun Strowman


Strowman's time is now to be more than just a mascot, and WWE just need to give him a chance.
Strowman's time is now to be more than just a mascot, and WWE just need to give him a chance.

Braun Strowman is the unluckiest big man in WWE at the moment. He has shown Vince McMahon that he can be everything the boss asks for and more; however, unfortunately for Strowman, McMahon isn't interested in what the former Raw Tag Team Champion is currently able to offer. Strowman has come agonizingly close on many occasions, only to leave empty-handed. So, the question is: why has this once-prominent main-eventer fallen so far down the card?

Going by the bunch of near-misses that have defined his career, 2019 may very well be the year that he breaks through and wins a championship - maybe even the elusive world championship. Furthermore, rumors have also stated that McMahon sees Strowman as the company's mascot; even though that does not bode well for his main event status, it is an indication that the Chairman has not forgotten about The Monster Among Men.





1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Raw The Usos War Machine AJ Styles Braun Strowman WWE Universal Championship WWE Raw Tag Team Championship
Advertisement
Best and worst of WWE RAW (Superstar Shake-Up)- Champions pinned, Top star buried 
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 4 things Vince McMahon should avoid doing on the show this week
RELATED STORY
5 Feuds that fans would love to see following the WWE Superstar Shakeup
RELATED STORY
SummerSlam 2019: 3 Matches fans want to see and 2 they don't
RELATED STORY
10 WWE Superstars that will win their first main roster Championship in 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 biggest surprises from the Superstar Shake-up episode (April 15, 2019)
RELATED STORY
Missed opportunities in the Superstar Shake Up
RELATED STORY
WWE News: NXT Champions move to WWE RAW at Superstar Shake-Up with new names
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: 2 unlikely Superstars reportedly set to get a major push and title shots after Superstar Shakeup
RELATED STORY
5 most unforgettable wrestler names
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us