5 Superstars That Deserve A Title Match With Ronda Rousey More Than Nikki Bella

Does Stephanie McMahon deserve another crack at Ronda Rousey?

While some fans see Nikki Bella as an inspiration and an empowered woman, other fans see her as everything wrong with the women's division and one of the worst champions of her decade. Furthermore, her on again off again relationship with John Cena hasn't really helped things either and created the belief that Bella's career was benefiting from the relationship.

Whether that is true or not remains to be seen and will probably never be actually known, but the important thing to remember is that Nikki Bella isn't exactly everyone's favorite superstar. Beyond that, there are also those that believe Bella isn't as gifted inside the ring as other superstars, which is one of the reasons why her championship reign was so hated.

With that being said and a lot of The WWE Universe upset about Nikki Bella being picked to have a match with Ronda Rousey at Evolution, here are five superstars that deserved the high profile spot more than Nikki Bella. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and tell us if you are excited about the match.

#5 Ruby Riott

Would Ruby Riott versus Ronda Rousey be a good match to see again?

Although Ruby Riott is still finding her footing on the main roster, her previous work with Ronda Rousey at Supershowdown and on Raw show that the two can do great work together. In fact, Riott's smash mouth style in the face of the baddest woman on the planet is always fun to watch and really elevates both women.

With that being said, why not give Riott a shot at Rousey's title and let the two put on another instant classic? Furthermore, Riott could also employ Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan to help her come away with the title, which would be interesting to see WWE tease and could even create legitimate doubt as to who walks outwit the title around their waist.

