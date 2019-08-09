5 Superstars that deserve title shots after SummerSlam

What title hunt should Bray Wyatt be entered into?

WWE could be left with a very different landscape after SummerSlam and one has to wonder what exactly that landscape will look like. Think about it! with six of the ten titles on the line at the upcoming pay per view and WWE wanting to make drastic changes to the product, it only makes sense that the future is up in the air.

And a major part of that is determining who will be the next batch of Superstars to get a title shot. Sure, there are a lot of options out there when it comes to who should get title shots, but, it's also becoming evident that some stars deserve the honor more than others.

With that in mind and WWE expected to make big swings to key title pictures on both Raw and Smackdown, here are five Superstars that deserve title shots after SummerSlam. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and tell us who you think deserves a title shot next!

#5 Sasha Banks Raw Women's title.

Sasha Banks is very deserving of a title shot on Raw!

Sasha Banks hasn't been seen on television after losing The tag team titles to The Iconics, which is exactly why she is the best opponent possible for Becky Lynch moving forward. Not only is that evident by Lynch and Banks's history together, but also by the fact that it allows the former champion to establish herself as a heel.

The storyline would even allow for a lot of sensitive subjects to be discussed between the two sides, which include rumors of Banks wanting to quit and Lynch starting to become overrated. Either way, this is a marquee feud that deserves to be explored and will benefit the company in the long run.

In the end, WWE has done their best when blurring the lines between fiction and reality, thus why this storyline would be so appealing. Finally, it gives the company a stop stop-gap until they can build a new opponent for Lynch, which could prove beneficial with how barren the division is right now.

