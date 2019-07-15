5 Superstars The Undertaker could face after WWE Extreme Rules 2019

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 566 // 15 Jul 2019, 06:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Undertaker

The Undertaker is back in the WWE to have yet another run despite his terrible match with Goldberg at Super ShowDown which was roundly criticised by everyone.

'Taker returned to action at Extreme Rules when he found a surprising ally in his former rival, Roman Reigns, as the two faced off against the team of Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre in a tag team match, and prevailed against the heels, thanks to some vintage moves by 'Taker.

With the Deadman returning to two shows in two months, we could expect him to be at the next PPV, which also happens to be one of WWE"s "Big 4" PPVs, SummerSlam.

Let's take a look at 5 Superstars The Undertaker could face after WWE Extreme Rules 2019:

#5. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre is one of the top heels in WWE and had a great year or so following his switch to the main roster from NXT. The Scottish Psychopath has formed an alliance with Shane McMahon as the likes of Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin have moved on to other feuds.

McIntyre is destined to be a future WWE champion, but he will need to be in some high-profile feuds before he wins a title, and who better to have a high-profile feud than The Undertaker?

The WWE have set it up perfectly for a feud between the two, following their match at Extreme Rules and we could maybe see this match happening at SummerSlam, next month.

#4. Elias

Advertisement

Elias interfered in the tag team match at Extreme Rules, attacking The Undertaker with a guitar when The Deadman was about to send Shane McMahon through the announce table.

WWE have teased a match between Elias and The Undertaker for quite some time now, including at RAW after WrestleMania 35, when the guitar-wielding Superstar mocked The Undertaker in his song.

Elias is yet another young Superstar who could benefit from a feud with The Undertaker as his gimmick has become quite stale recently while he also hasn't had as much TV time.

He could be another Superstar 'Taker could face at SummerSlam.

1 / 4 NEXT