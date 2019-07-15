×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Superstars The Undertaker could face after WWE Extreme Rules 2019

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
566   //    15 Jul 2019, 06:41 IST

The Undertaker
The Undertaker

The Undertaker is back in the WWE to have yet another run despite his terrible match with Goldberg at Super ShowDown which was roundly criticised by everyone.

'Taker returned to action at Extreme Rules when he found a surprising ally in his former rival, Roman Reigns, as the two faced off against the team of Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre in a tag team match, and prevailed against the heels, thanks to some vintage moves by 'Taker.

With the Deadman returning to two shows in two months, we could expect him to be at the next PPV, which also happens to be one of WWE"s "Big 4" PPVs, SummerSlam.

Let's take a look at 5 Superstars The Undertaker could face after WWE Extreme Rules 2019:

#5. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre
Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre is one of the top heels in WWE and had a great year or so following his switch to the main roster from NXT. The Scottish Psychopath has formed an alliance with Shane McMahon as the likes of Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin have moved on to other feuds.

McIntyre is destined to be a future WWE champion, but he will need to be in some high-profile feuds before he wins a title, and who better to have a high-profile feud than The Undertaker?

The WWE have set it up perfectly for a feud between the two, following their match at Extreme Rules and we could maybe see this match happening at SummerSlam, next month.

#4. Elias

Advertisement

Elias interfered in the tag team match at Extreme Rules, attacking The Undertaker with a guitar when The Deadman was about to send Shane McMahon through the announce table.

WWE have teased a match between Elias and The Undertaker for quite some time now, including at RAW after WrestleMania 35, when the guitar-wielding Superstar mocked The Undertaker in his song.

Elias is yet another young Superstar who could benefit from a feud with The Undertaker as his gimmick has become quite stale recently while he also hasn't had as much TV time.

He could be another Superstar 'Taker could face at SummerSlam.

1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Extreme Rules 2019 The Undertaker AJ Styles
Advertisement
5 WWE Superstars that could turn heel/face at Extreme Rules 2019
RELATED STORY
5 last-minute changes WWE could make for Extreme Rules 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE Extreme Rules: 5 Betrayals that could happen- Undertaker avenges his loss, Face turn
RELATED STORY
WWE Extreme Rules: 5 New feuds that could emerge from the show
RELATED STORY
6 Superstars who could get a major push following Extreme Rules
RELATED STORY
WWE Extreme Rules 2019: 5 ways the PPV could end
RELATED STORY
5 predictions for WWE Extreme Rules 2019
RELATED STORY
3 feuds which could happen in WWE after Extreme Rules 2019
RELATED STORY
5 things that could happen at Extreme Rules 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE Extreme Rules 2019: 3 Astonishing things that could happen at the PPV
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us