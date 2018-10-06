5 Superstars to watch out for at Super Show-Down

Arctic FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 303 // 06 Oct 2018, 01:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE Super Show-Down is building up to be the most anticipated pay-per-view in recent memory, with fans anxious to see how the present storylines will play out at the mega event in Australia.

The WWE Creative Team deserve appreciation for crafting storylines that have kept the fans wholly engaged throughout the weeks leading up to Super Show-Down.

With Raw's latest episode still fresh in the fans' minds, a lot of focus will be on the Undertaker and Triple H's "last-ever" face-off. If rumours are to be believed, this match will set up either a feud between the Deadman and Triple H's best friend, Shawn Michaels, or a tag team contest between the Brothers of Destruction and D-Generation X.

Although Taker vs Triple H might be the card's biggest draw, other matches are equally important and all the superstars involved have something to prove. In this article, we take a look at 5 superstars to watch out for at the Super Show-Down.

5. AJ Styles

Styles will need to outdo Joe's mind games with his in-ring prowess

Although AJ Styles will start the match as the WWE Champion; in my opinion, he is still the underdog in this bout.

Styles and Joe might be equally matched when it comes to in-ring ability but the Samoan's mind games have significantly affected the champ's psychology heading into the match. And, with AJ unbalanced from Joe's invasion of his house, the latter has a genuine chance to dethrone the champion.

If AJ proves that he can overcome the psychological torment he has received from Joe, then he would rightfully solidify his place as the greatest champion in WWE today.

SmackDown may be "the house that AJ Styles built", but he still has more to prove than Samoa Joe at this PPV.

1 / 5 NEXT