×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Superstars to watch out for at Super Show-Down

Arctic
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
303   //    06 Oct 2018, 01:39 IST

Super Show Down

WWE Super Show-Down is building up to be the most anticipated pay-per-view in recent memory, with fans anxious to see how the present storylines will play out at the mega event in Australia.

The WWE Creative Team deserve appreciation for crafting storylines that have kept the fans wholly engaged throughout the weeks leading up to Super Show-Down.

With Raw's latest episode still fresh in the fans' minds, a lot of focus will be on the Undertaker and Triple H's "last-ever" face-off. If rumours are to be believed, this match will set up either a feud between the Deadman and Triple H's best friend, Shawn Michaels, or a tag team contest between the Brothers of Destruction and D-Generation X.

Although Taker vs Triple H might be the card's biggest draw, other matches are equally important and all the superstars involved have something to prove. In this article, we take a look at 5 superstars to watch out for at the Super Show-Down.

5. AJ Styles

Who will win?
Styles will need to outdo Joe's mind games with his in-ring prowess

Although AJ Styles will start the match as the WWE Champion; in my opinion, he is still the underdog in this bout.

Styles and Joe might be equally matched when it comes to in-ring ability but the Samoan's mind games have significantly affected the champ's psychology heading into the match. And, with AJ unbalanced from Joe's invasion of his house, the latter has a genuine chance to dethrone the champion.

If AJ proves that he can overcome the psychological torment he has received from Joe, then he would rightfully solidify his place as the greatest champion in WWE today.

SmackDown may be "the house that AJ Styles built", but he still has more to prove than Samoa Joe at this PPV. 

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Superstars The Shield Riott Squad Dean Ambrose AJ Styles
Arctic
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
My name is Arctic, a guy so addicted to sports that I became a sports journalist so that I could share my passion with the world. I like writing about sports, talking about sports, and discussing sports in general. Apart from sports, I'm a big fan of heavy metal music and reading good books I also write about history, and culture.
What WWE Super Show-Down might create for Hell In A Cell?
RELATED STORY
5 possibilities for the Go Home Episode of Monday Night...
RELATED STORY
9 matches that have been announced for WWE Television...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Brie Bella reacts for causing apparent injury...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Solution for situations such as Liv Morgan...
RELATED STORY
All Brie Bella Botches since her return to WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE News: The Riott Squad gets matching tattoos ahead of...
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of RAW- 30th July, 2018
RELATED STORY
3 last-minute rumors before WWE Super Showdown 
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: [Watch] Liv Morgan legitimately knocked...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us