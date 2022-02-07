5 superstars who have won the Universal Championship multiple times 

WWE unveiled the Universal Championship in 2016 as a result of the reintroduction of the brand split between RAW and SmackDown, where the blue brand won the rights to the WWE Championship.

Thus, RAW had to introduce a top men's title of its own. Then-General Manager Mick Foley and Commissioner Stephanie McMahon revealed the Universal Championship on the road to SummerSlam.

Since then, the title has changed hands a total of 14 times. Only eight superstars in the promotion have managed to ever claim the title. Out of these eight, five champions have not only managed to win the belt, but they have done so multiple times.

Our article will focus on these five superstars who have had multiple reigns with the Universal Title. Which superstars do you think can join these champions in the future? Share your valuable opinions in the comments below.

#5 in our list of WWE Superstars who have won the Universal Championship multiple times - Roman Reigns

The most recent superstar to claim the Universal title twice is Roman Reigns. He is also one of those champions who has won the title on both RAW and SmackDown.

The first time The Big Dog won the title was back in SummerSlam in 2018 as he squared off against his arch-rival Brock Lesnar.

A third superstar was waiting at ringside for the completion of the match. It was Braun Strowman, the then Mr. Money in The Bank, who vowed to cash in his briefcase on the victor of the match. His presence bothered Lesnar a lot. The Beast Incarnate's distraction towards Monster Among Men benefitted Roman Reigns to triumph in the contest.

Roughly two years later, Reigns battled The Fiend and Braun Strowman for the title that was then held by Fiend. He, however, didn't join the match until the other two superstars fell exhausted in the ring.

The Head of The Table then entered the match to start the monumental Universal Championship reign, which is yet to be halted as of now.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Prem Deshpande