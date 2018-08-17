5 Superstars who were poorly booked by WWE

Roman Reigns is one of the examples of how a star is overpowered

WWE may be expanding in its multiple business investments, but its programming certainly isn't without its fair share of faults. WWE is wasting Roman Reigns by constantly portraying him as a superhero babyface who believes he "deserves" to challenge Brock Lesnar time and again despite repeated failures.

It's infuriating because WWE is a platform controlled by the audience who truly have the power to prevent bad things from happening. It's unfortunate that bad booking seems to reign supreme.

That's the current scenario, and it won't change until the company either turns Reigns heel or stop pushing him over the moon. If WWE creative pressed a few things here or there, Roman would be better and way more sustainable.

So without further ado, here are 5 superstars who were booked poorly by the WWE.

#5 Shawn Michaels is "Broke"

Shawn Michaels became broke early in 2008

Few months before Shawn Michaels tore the house down at WrestleMania XXV with The Undertaker and forgot about ever being 'broke', Michaels had to put on his babyface and explain that, due to the ongoing breakdown, he couldn't pay the bills. That's when opportunistic JBL hopped in and made Shawn do his bidding.

Shawn Michaels has been one of the biggest stars ever. The idea that a WWE legend was unable to cope amidst an economic meltdown was not convincing. With that one story, WWE creative nearly made HBK into a joke before one of his best matches ever happened.

Shawn Michaels was always the kind of performer who could take something grave, put his own spin on it and somehow make it functional. As good as HBK was, even he was powerless to defend the sentiment that he was weak, had lost his savings and needed JBL to put food on his table.

