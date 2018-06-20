5 Superstars who are currently injured and when they might return

Unfortunately timed injuries have put these wrestlers on the shelf.

Nikhil Bhaskar ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jun 2018, 20:07 IST 10.64K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Being a pro wrestler in no cakewalk. In fact, one of the hardest parts of the life of a pro wrestler is the physical punishment they have to go through on a daily basis, week after week. The passionate men and women who put their bodies on the line for the entertainment of the fans know what they are into, and yet choose to continue doing it for their love of the business.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Injuries - minor or major - affect almost every Superstar at some stage of their career. More often than not, a badly timed injury can derail the momentum that would have taken many years to build. Some wrestlers like Shawn Michaels and Daniel Bryan were able to get back into the ring after fighting career-threatening injuries for years together, but at the same time, many others haven't been so lucky.

Indeed, there have been many top stars in the history of WWE who have had their careers cut short due to injury - like Stone Cold Steve Austin, Bret "The Hitman" Hart and more recently Corey Graves and current SmackDown General Manager Paige. The most terrible fate of the lot, of course, was met by Owen Hart who lost his life after his harness broke while being lowered to the ring.

So, if a wrestler is able to recover completely and make an impactful comeback, it is more than they could have hoped for.

With that in mind, let us list five Superstars who are currently injured, and when they might return.

#5 Sami Zayn

Zayn has apparently been dealing with a nagging injury for a while now

Starting off with the latest Superstar to enter the injured list, rumors emerged after Raw this past week that Sami Zayn has been working through an injury for quite a while now and is set to take time off to recover.

In fact, Money in the Bank will be the last date Zayn will be working for a while, as he scheduled to travel to Birmingham, Alabama to get his injury assessed. PWInsider, who first reported the injury, also speculates that Zayn's injury was one of the reasons for his match versus Lashley being a one-sided affair.

Got injured in: Unknown

Nature of the injury: Knees and Shoulders (details yet to emerge)

Timeline of return: Unknown