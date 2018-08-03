5 superstars who are currently off the SummerSlam card, but will probably get on it

The road to Brooklyn heats up.

We're only a little over two weeks away from the event WWE calls "the biggest party of the summer." With some hiccups, the card is mostly turning out nicely, with little wasted space so far.

The show has the potential to be a watershed event in many different divisions. Ronda Rousey has the potential to usher in a new era when it comes to WWE's women's division, and this might just be the occasion where Roman Reigns' four year long chase of Brock Lesnar finally comes to a close (let's hope!).

While the card isn't finalized yet, some big names are currently off it. Should we expect that situation to continue? It's likelier instead that they'll find their way onto the show, because the company usually likes getting as many big names as possible onto the big 4 shows.

#1 Asuka

We have a good idea about what Asuka will do next.

Asuka has had a dismal summer, thanks to being put in a horrendous feud with a horrendous Carmella. After the embarrassment at Extreme Rules, though, the company was quick to remind us of Asuka's existence and prowess, as she squashed Billie Kay.

With Charlotte Flair's entry into the SmackDown Women's Championship match this week, the multi-person format became official. WWE often likes expanding multi-person matches.

Asuka is being advertised to face Carmella next week. The house show circuit has also updated its advertisements to feature Asuka in a multi-person match with Charlotte, Becky, and Carmella. The recently updated Hell in a Cell poster also has her face on it.

With all of this, it's likely that Asuka will be inserted into a match with Carmella on SmackDown, tap her out, and get into the title match in Brooklyn.

A fatal 4 way would not only get a big star on the card, but it would further hide Carmella's weaknesses in the ring.

