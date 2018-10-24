5 Superstars who are dating non-WWE wrestlers

Juan Paolo FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 2.17K // 24 Oct 2018, 19:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

When WWE Superstars found love in other promotions

Wrestling relationships have been one of the most fascinating topics for wrestling fans since the Internet came into the picture. Wrestlers are celebrities and their fans want to know things about their personal lives including relationships. Some keep it a secret while others are not shy to show it on social media. In a very close environment like the WWE, it’s hard for Superstars to not start dating each other.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Some of the well-known WWE couples include Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella, Dean Ambrose and Renee Young, The Miz and Maryse, Rusev and Lana, Buddy Murphy and Alexa Bliss, Mike and Maria Kanellis, and Tyson Kidd and Natalya. But it is more surprising when a WWE Superstar starts dating a fellow wrestler not in the company.

Here are five such Superstars who are dating wrestlers not signed with the WWE. Please note that Mickie James is not included in this list because she is already married to Nick Aldis, who is the current NWA World Heavyweight Champion.

#5 Ruby Riott

Ruby Riott and Jake Something

Ruby Riott has had a successful tenure in the main roster ever since getting called up from NXT. Riott, along with Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan, has wreaked havoc on both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live. She also has a unique look that makes her stand out from the rest.

Riott is currently dating independent wrestler by the name of Jake Something, who mostly appears on AAW Wrestling in Illinois. He also made several appearances for Impact Wrestling as Cousin Jake Deaner.

It’s unknown when the couple started dating but it should be noted that Riott also wrestled for AAW as Heidi Lovelace. She is a one-time AAW Heritage Champion. Things appear to be serious between the two since Riott missed a live event back in June to attend a friend’s wedding with Something.

1 / 5 NEXT