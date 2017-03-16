5 Superstars who are most likely to turn heel at WrestleMania 33

Maybe the dark side isn't so bad after all..

Come on, Roman – it’s time

Damn, we can't even begin to imagine what it's like to turn heel on the grandest stage of them all. It's something that isn't executed all too often, however, when it does happen it can cause the world of professional wrestling to go into a state of shock. If you need a good example of that, then look no further than Stone Cold Steve Austin aligning himself with Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 17.

Brutal.

But we aren't here to talk about the past - we're here to talk about the future. More specifically, we're looking a few weeks ahead to WrestleMania 33, where there's a huge opportunity for the WWE to knock their biggest show of the year out of the park.

Given how stacked the card is looking, there's a good chance that the Orlando spectacular could be one of the best editions of ‘Mania in history.

However, if the WWE wants to solidify that legacy for this event, then they need to do something big - like a heel turn. It can't be any run of the mill mid carder either, as it needs to be someone who is at the top of their respective division. After saying that, you're probably wondering how we've managed to get five names onto this list, but just wait and see.

With that being said, let's take a look at the five Superstars likeliest to turn heel at WrestleMania 33.

#5 Austin Aries

Aries’ short period as a babyface is coming to an end

This one may seem a little bit odd, but let's face it - The Greatest Man That Ever Lived is the ultimate heel. Whilst he may be going into his Cruiserweight Championship bout against Neville as a babyface, we can't imagine that'll last too long and there's no better place for him to flick the switch and catch the fans off guard than WrestleMania.

The turn would see Neville retain the title after a hard fought match, probably on the pre-show - leaving Aries in the ring to reflect on his defeat. Then, a commentator comes into the ring and attempts to interview him much like Austin used to do himself. This would send him off the deep end, forcing Aries to attack the reporter and begin a new heel run with the company.

It's time for the Empress of Tomorrow to make her presence felt.