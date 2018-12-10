×
5 superstars who can become World Champions in 2019

Mohit Kushwaha
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.61K   //    10 Dec 2018, 18:22 IST

Could one of these three win the title in 2019?
Could one of these three win the title in 2019?

2018 was definitely not a good year for WWE. RAW and Smackdown Live hit the lowest of lows in ratings and bouncing back from this will not be an easy task. WWE's top guy Roman Reigns, had to leave WWE temporarily due to leukemia and this has left a gaping hole in WWE' s roster.

WWE has made sure it keeps the prestige of its world championships, as only four people held the two world championships in 2018. AJ Styles and Brock Lesnar started the year as champions of their respective brands, and lost the titles to Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns respectively.

The number of high potential superstars in WWE is immense right now, and with WWE signing indie talents with each passing week, the talent list keeps on increasing.

We look at five such high potential superstars who deserve and could end up winning the prestigious world championship in 2019.

#5: Elias

WWE stands for Walk With Elias
WWE stands for Walk With Elias

One of the hottest talents on WWE roster, Elias has blown away the competition with comparitive ease. He played one of the most hated heels for better part of 2018, and later turned into a much-loved babyface.

Elias is one of the best NXT recruits on the main roster, and has shown glimpses of his potential. Elias' and his gimmick stand out of the crowd quite easily and WWE knows they have a star on their hands.

Elias is yet to win a championship on the main roster, which is quite baffling. However, he has consistently stayed in the upper-mid card picture which is quite promising. A mega push for Elias leading to a World Championship victory is too much to envision right now, but it wouldn't be totally undeserved.

Professional Wrestling is built on solid characters and personalities and Elias is a perfect representation of what an entertainer must look like!

1 / 5 NEXT
