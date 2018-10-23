5 Superstars Who Could Be Added To The Universal Championship Match At Crown Jewel

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10
23 Oct 2018, 11:45 IST

Will this match stay one on one?

Well, in a heartbreaking turn on events no-one saw coming, last night's RAW saw Roman Reigns take to the ring and confirm that a fresh battle with Leukemia means The Big Dog will have to step away from the ring and thus relinquish his Universal Championship.

Needless to say, we wish Roman Reigns all the best in his battle and hope to see him back in the ring soon.

But what did this mean for the Universal Championship and Reigns' up and coming match at WWE Crown Jewel? Well, Reigns was due to defend his title against both Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat Match. WWE has since confirmed that Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman will now go one-on-one at the event for the vacant title.

But will it happen? With Crown Jewel taking place on November 2nd and last night's RAW being a perfect example of just how quickly things can change in WWE, as well as a reminder that the show must always go on in WWE, I think we may be in for one more twist in the road.

If Brock Lesnar takes on Braun Strowman, one of those men needs to physically pin or submit the other, which does put WWE into a little bit of a corner when booking the match. While that's no disaster, you wouldn't look too far past the match changing a little bit.

So, what if it becomes a Triple Threat Match? Well, it's very possible - and if it does, we could easily see that third man sneak a win, just for shock value!

Now, one option would be to add Seth Rollins and/or Dean Ambrose, but they don't make this list for one simple reason - I think we see the pair face off for the Intercontinental Championship at the event, but they aren't the only huge names who find themselves without a match on November 2nd.

So who may be added? Here are my top five picks.

#5 Baron Corbin

Could Corbin treat himself to a title match?

Well, let's start with the obvious one, and what would definitely be the least exciting prospect.

I love Baron Corbin, but we've already seen the Constable of RAW give himself a title shot at the Universal Championship a few weeks ago when he went to battle with Roman Reigns - but who's to say he won't add himself to the match?

Corbin has made a lot of enemies of late, most recently Elias but more prominently Kurt Angle. Angle is already booked at Crown Jewel, but Corbin doesn't have a match. If this match becomes a Triple Threat and the current authority figure on RAW has any say in it, there's every change he may book himself.

But what if he doesn't? Well, there are four huge names without matches at the event who could easily slot in...

